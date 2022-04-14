3000 (3000) Tokenomics Discover key insights into 3000 (3000), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

3000 (3000) Information A DeFi protocol built on Avalanche, launched on Arena. Stake, Farm and use 3000 features to enhance your Arena experience. Rewards from donated tokens are given to users and stakers. Use prediction market to take a guess on where Arena tokens are going next. Our in house NFT marketplace will provide a feature rich market for AVAX NFTs. And use of our live stream Arena events help users become familiar with launching their own token, which can be used on 3000. Official Website: https://3000.money Buy 3000 Now!

3000 (3000) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for 3000 (3000), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 22.33K $ 22.33K $ 22.33K Total Supply: $ 10.00B $ 10.00B $ 10.00B Circulating Supply: $ 10.00B $ 10.00B $ 10.00B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 22.33K $ 22.33K $ 22.33K All-Time High: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about 3000 (3000) price

3000 (3000) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of 3000 (3000) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of 3000 tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many 3000 tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand 3000's tokenomics, explore 3000 token's live price!

