401K (401K) Information

401k rewards well hung holders with a rotating basket of on-chain stocks

Rewards are based on volume. Which means that:

Price goes up? More stocks

Price goes down? More stocks

There is a tax on each transaction that is used for generating rewards

Rewards are split up amongst holders with 50k or more tokens

CA: ACyP5VHmSYhixsHwFXh8BTqypPGBTjHGcJZjYdBvPKaE

Buyer beware:

At the end of the day, this is still a memecoin. It is not a security or an investment contract

Does buying this guarantee you will make money? Absolutely not

Does buying it mean you’re a well hung chad? 100% yes