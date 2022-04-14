401K (401K) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into 401K (401K), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
401K (401K) Information

401k rewards well hung holders with a rotating basket of on-chain stocks

Rewards are based on volume. Which means that:

Price goes up? More stocks

Price goes down? More stocks

There is a tax on each transaction that is used for generating rewards

Rewards are split up amongst holders with 50k or more tokens

CA: ACyP5VHmSYhixsHwFXh8BTqypPGBTjHGcJZjYdBvPKaE

Buyer beware:

At the end of the day, this is still a memecoin. It is not a security or an investment contract

Does buying this guarantee you will make money? Absolutely not

Does buying it mean you’re a well hung chad? 100% yes

Official Website:
https://x.com/i/communities/1940064013204758876

Market Cap:
$ 322.81K
Total Supply:
$ 975.45M
Circulating Supply:
$ 975.45M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 322.81K
All-Time High:
$ 0.00474828
All-Time Low:
$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0.00029859
Understanding the tokenomics of 401K (401K) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of 401K tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many 401K tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand 401K's tokenomics, explore 401K token's live price!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.