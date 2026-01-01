ExchangeDEX+
The live 8 Ball price today is 1.57 USD.SN125 market cap is 2,990,374 USD. Track real-time SN125 to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in India!

More About SN125

SN125 Price Info

What is SN125

SN125 Tokenomics

SN125 Price Forecast

8 Ball Price (SN125)

1 SN125 to USD Live Price:

$1.57
-6.90%1D
USD
8 Ball (SN125) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-01-16 00:20:55 (UTC+8)

8 Ball Price Today

The live 8 Ball (SN125) price today is $ 1.57, with a 6.91% change over the past 24 hours. The current SN125 to USD conversion rate is $ 1.57 per SN125.

8 Ball currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 2,990,374, with a circulating supply of 1.91M SN125. During the last 24 hours, SN125 traded between $ 1.55 (low) and $ 1.69 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 3.62, while the all-time low was $ 1.24.

In short-term performance, SN125 moved -0.87% in the last hour and +1.13% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

8 Ball (SN125) Market Information

$ 2.99M
--
$ 2.99M
1.91M
1,906,977.58435345
The current Market Cap of 8 Ball is $ 2.99M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SN125 is 1.91M, with a total supply of 1906977.58435345. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.99M.

8 Ball Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 1.55
24H Low
$ 1.69
24H High

$ 1.55
$ 1.69
$ 3.62
$ 1.24
-0.87%

-6.91%

+1.13%

+1.13%

8 Ball (SN125) Price History USD

During today, the price change of 8 Ball to USD was $ -0.116340822771216.
In the past 30 days, the price change of 8 Ball to USD was $ -0.0936676130.
In the past 60 days, the price change of 8 Ball to USD was $ -0.2241807710.
In the past 90 days, the price change of 8 Ball to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.116340822771216-6.91%
30 Days$ -0.0936676130-5.96%
60 Days$ -0.2241807710-14.27%
90 Days$ 0--

Price Prediction for 8 Ball

8 Ball (SN125) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of SN125 in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
8 Ball (SN125) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of 8 Ball could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

Want to know what price 8 Ball will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for SN125 price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking 8 Ball Price Prediction.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

About 8 Ball

What is today's price of 8 Ball (SN125)?

The live price is ₹141.773261895075000, reflecting a price movement over the last 24 hours of -6.91%. This number is recalculated every few seconds to reflect real-time trading across global markets.

How many tokens of SN125 are in circulation?

The circulating supply of SN125 is 1906977.58435345, representing the amount currently held by the public. Circulating supply affects price discovery and market capitalization, especially for emerging assets.

How many holders currently own 8 Ball?

There are an estimated -- unique holders of SN125 across the supported network(s). A growing holder count generally indicates rising adoption and long-term interest in the asset.

What is the market cap of 8 Ball today?

The market capitalization stands at ₹270035080.4243458650000, positioning 8 Ball at rank #2673 worldwide. Market cap helps investors understand the relative size and maturity of the asset compared to others.

How actively is SN125 being traded today?

Over the past 24 hours, the token recorded ₹-- in trading volume. Higher volumes often correlate with stronger liquidity and higher trader participation.

What is driving the recent movement of 8 Ball?

The recent price movement of -6.91% over the last 24 hours is influenced by market sentiment, investor behavior, category-wide performance within Artificial Intelligence (AI),Bittensor Ecosystem,Bittensor Subnets, and updates from the -- ecosystem. Hot news or rising trading interest may also contribute.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About 8 Ball

8 Ball (SN125) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
01-14 12:48:38Industry Updates
Yesterday, U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded their highest single-day net inflow of 2026, reaching $753.8 million
01-13 21:31:46Industry Updates
U.S. December Unadjusted Core CPI Annual Rate 2.6%, Expected 2.70%, Previous 2.60%
01-13 18:07:07Industry Updates
SEC Chairman: Confident the Clarity Act Will Be Delivered to the President for Signature This Year
01-13 12:48:54Industry Updates
Yesterday, US Bitcoin spot ETFs saw net inflows of $116.7 million, and Ethereum ETFs saw net inflows of $5.1 million
01-12 13:34:58Industry Updates
Prediction Market Notional Trading Volume Surpasses $5.3 Billion at Year-End, Achieving Growth for Six Consecutive Weeks
01-12 13:21:15Industry Updates
Several New Meme Coins on Solana Chain Surge Significantly, Pump Livestream Coin "SOL" Market Cap Breaks Ten Million

Explore More about 8 Ball

