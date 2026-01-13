The Gibraltar Pound is the official currency of Gibraltar, a British Overseas Territory located on the southern tip of the Iberian Peninsula. Its symbol is £ and its ISO code is GIP. The currency is issued by the Government of Gibraltar under the terms of the 1934 Currency Notes Act, which gives the government the sole right to print money in the territory. The Gibraltar Pound is not a separate currency, but a version of the Pound Sterling, the official currency of the United Kingdom.

In everyday economic life, the Gibraltar Pound plays a significant role. It is used for all domestic transactions, including the payment of salaries, the purchase of goods and services, and the payment of taxes. The Government of Gibraltar issues its own banknotes and coins, which are legal tender only in Gibraltar. The UK Pound Sterling is also widely accepted in Gibraltar, making the Gibraltar Pound and the UK Pound Sterling interchangeable in the local economy.

The Gibraltar Pound is tied to the Pound Sterling at par, meaning that one Gibraltar Pound has the same value as one Pound Sterling. This peg ensures stability for the Gibraltar Pound and fosters economic and financial integration with the United Kingdom. It is also a reflection of Gibraltar's strong economic and political ties with the UK.

However, it's important to note that while the Gibraltar Pound is legal tender in Gibraltar, it is not generally accepted in the UK. This is because the notes and coins are only backed by the Government of Gibraltar, and not by the Bank of England. Therefore, if you are visiting the UK from Gibraltar, it is advisable to exchange your Gibraltar Pounds for UK Pounds before you leave.

The Gibraltar Pound is an interesting example of a currency that is tied to another country's currency, reflecting the unique political and economic relationship between Gibraltar and the United Kingdom. Like other fiat currencies, the Gibraltar Pound's value is derived from the trust and confidence that people have in the stability of the issuing government, rather than from any intrinsic value.