The post Is Timothée Chalamet’s Sports Comedy A Winner? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Timothée Chalamet in “Marty Supreme.” A24 Reviews are out for Marty Supreme, starring Timothée Chalamet in a movie loosely based on table tennis champ Marty Reisman. What are Rotten Tomatoes critics saying about it? While Marty Supreme doesn’t open in theaters until Dec. 25, the review embargo for the film was lifted on Monday. The official logline for Marty Supreme reads, “Marty Mauser (Chalamet), a young man with a dream no one respects, goes to hell and back in pursuit of greatness.” ForbesAwards Season: NBR, NYFCC Picks And Critics’ Choice Nods This WeekBy Tim Lammers Directed by Josh Safdie, the ping pong period comedy also stars Gwyneth Paltrow, Odessa A’zion, Kevin O’Leary, Tyler Okonma (aka Tyler, The Creator), Abel Ferrara and Fran Drescher. As of the publication of this article, Marty Supreme has earned a 96% “fresh” critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes based on 51 reviews. The RT Critics Consensus, Popcornmeter score and audience summary are still pending. What Are Individual Critics Saying About ‘Marty Supreme’? Peter Debruge of Variety is among the top critics on RT who gives Marty Supreme a “fresh” score, writing in his review summary, “In the defining performance of his still-burgeoning career, Timothée Chalamet — aka ‘Marty Supreme’ — makes you want to believe in this instantly iconic character too … even if sometimes you also want to strangle him.” David Ehrlich of IndieWire also praises Chalamet in his fresh review summary on RT, writing, “Chalamet makes one of the most colossal movie performances of the 21st century seem as natural as a lay-up.” The Hollywood Reporter’s David Rooney also declares Marty Supreme a big winner on RT, writing in his “fresh” review summary, “As a kinetic portrait of a life in perpetual motion, Marty Supreme is a wonder.” ForbesHere Are Netflix’s Top 10 Most-Viewed…

