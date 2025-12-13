The post Bitcoin Exchange Binance Delists! Numerous Altcoin Trading Pairs Delisted! Here Are the Details appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Binance has announced that it will delist some spot trading pairs as a result of its regular market reviews to protect its users and maintain high trading quality on the platform. According to the statement made by the exchange, trading pairs determined in line with various evaluation criteria such as low liquidity and insufficient trading volume will be removed from the platform on December 5, 2025. Binance has listed the spot trading pairs that will be removed from trading as of 06:00 on 05-12-2025 as follows: ACH/BTC, DENT/ETH, EGLD/FDUSD, HAEDAL/BNB, INIT/FDUSD, PORTAL/BNB, PORTAL/BTC, PROVE/FDUSD, QTUM/BTC, RIF/BTC, SHELL/FDUSD, STRAX/BTC, TREE/FDUSD, WAXP/BTC, and W/BTC. The removal of these trading pairs does not mean that the tokens have been completely delisted from Binance Spot. Users will still be able to trade these assets on other existing trading pairs. Binance also announced that its Spot Trading Bots, which operate on these trading pairs, will be shut down on the same date and time. The platform is warning users to update or cancel these bots in advance to avoid potential losses. Binance’s decision is part of its strategy to ensure sustainable liquidity on the platform and ensure a safe trading environment for investors. Similar updates are expected to continue in the future, based on regular reviews. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/bitcoin-exchange-binance-delists-numerous-altcoin-trading-pairs-delisted-here-are-the-details/

