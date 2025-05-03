Wyckoff Pattern: A Simplified Guide For Beginners
A common technical analysis tool traders use to forecast the market direction is the Wyckoff Method. This trading technique, which Richard D. Wyckoff developed in the 1930s.
Alchemy Price(ACH)
The current price of Alchemy (ACH) today is 0.02597 USD with a current market cap of $ 233.36M USD. ACH to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Alchemy Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 1.28M USD
- Alchemy price change within the day is -1.85%
- It has a circulating supply of 8.99B USD
Track the price changes of Alchemy for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.0004891
|-1.84%
|30 Days
|$ +0.00493
|+23.43%
|60 Days
|$ -0.00028
|-1.07%
|90 Days
|$ -0.00826
|-24.14%
Today, ACH recorded a change of $ -0.0004891 (-1.84%), reflecting its latest market activity.Alchemy 30-Day Price Change
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.00493 (+23.43%), showing the token's short-term performance.Alchemy 60-Day Price Change
Expanding the view to 60 days, ACH saw a change of $ -0.00028 (-1.07%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.Alchemy 90-Day Price Change
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.00826 (-24.14%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Explore the latest pricing details of Alchemy: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.50%
-1.84%
-8.66%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Founded in Singapore in 2018, Alchemy Pay (ACH) is a payment solutions provider that seamlessly connects fiat and crypto economies for global consumers, merchants, developers, and institutions. It provides online and offline merchants with convenient acceptance of both fiat and crypto, enables easy onboarding to blockchain ecosystems, and makes web3 services highly accessible. Today, Alchemy Pay is supported in over 70 countries with 300 payment channels, has touchpoints with more than 2 million merchants through partnerships with industry leaders such as Binance, Shopify, NIUM, and QFPay. Alchemy Pay’s token, ACH, is an ERC20 native to the Ethereum blockchain.
|1 ACH to VND
₫683.40055
|1 ACH to AUD
A$0.0402535
|1 ACH to GBP
￡0.0194775
|1 ACH to EUR
€0.0228536
|1 ACH to USD
$0.02597
|1 ACH to MYR
RM0.1108919
|1 ACH to TRY
₺1.0016629
|1 ACH to JPY
¥3.763053
|1 ACH to RUB
₽2.1474593
|1 ACH to INR
₹2.1978411
|1 ACH to IDR
Rp425.7376368
|1 ACH to KRW
₩36.3725432
|1 ACH to PHP
₱1.4454902
|1 ACH to EGP
￡E.1.3179775
|1 ACH to BRL
R$0.1467305
|1 ACH to CAD
C$0.0358386
|1 ACH to BDT
৳3.165743
|1 ACH to NGN
₦41.6184832
|1 ACH to UAH
₴1.080352
|1 ACH to VES
Bs2.28536
|1 ACH to PKR
Rs7.3214624
|1 ACH to KZT
₸13.3657202
|1 ACH to THB
฿0.859607
|1 ACH to TWD
NT$0.7975387
|1 ACH to AED
د.إ0.0953099
|1 ACH to CHF
Fr0.0212954
|1 ACH to HKD
HK$0.2012675
|1 ACH to MAD
.د.م0.2404822
|1 ACH to MXN
$0.5084926
