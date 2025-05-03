What is Alchemy (ACH)

Founded in Singapore in 2018, Alchemy Pay (ACH) is a payment solutions provider that seamlessly connects fiat and crypto economies for global consumers, merchants, developers, and institutions. It provides online and offline merchants with convenient acceptance of both fiat and crypto, enables easy onboarding to blockchain ecosystems, and makes web3 services highly accessible. Today, Alchemy Pay is supported in over 70 countries with 300 payment channels, has touchpoints with more than 2 million merchants through partnerships with industry leaders such as Binance, Shopify, NIUM, and QFPay. Alchemy Pay’s token, ACH, is an ERC20 native to the Ethereum blockchain.

What is the price of Alchemy (ACH) today? The live price of Alchemy (ACH) is 0.02597 USD . What is the market cap of Alchemy (ACH)? The current market cap of Alchemy is $ 233.36M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of ACH by its real-time market price of 0.02597 USD . What is the circulating supply of Alchemy (ACH)? The current circulating supply of Alchemy (ACH) is 8.99B USD . What was the highest price of Alchemy (ACH)? As of 2025-05-04 , the highest price of Alchemy (ACH) is 0.2 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Alchemy (ACH)? The 24-hour trading volume of Alchemy (ACH) is $ 1.28M USD .

