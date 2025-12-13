Alchemy to Namibian Dollar Conversion Table
ACH to NAD Conversion Table
- 1 ACH0.16 NAD
- 2 ACH0.31 NAD
- 3 ACH0.47 NAD
- 4 ACH0.63 NAD
- 5 ACH0.78 NAD
- 6 ACH0.94 NAD
- 7 ACH1.10 NAD
- 8 ACH1.26 NAD
- 9 ACH1.41 NAD
- 10 ACH1.57 NAD
- 50 ACH7.85 NAD
- 100 ACH15.69 NAD
- 1,000 ACH156.92 NAD
- 5,000 ACH784.60 NAD
- 10,000 ACH1,569.20 NAD
The table above displays real-time Alchemy to Namibian Dollar (ACH to NAD) conversions across a range of values, from 1 ACH to 10,000 ACH. It provides a quick reference for commonly checked ACH amounts using the latest NAD market rates. This is useful for estimating values from small transactions to large holdings. If you are looking for custom ACH to NAD amounts, please use the tool converter above.
NAD to ACH Conversion Table
- 1 NAD6.372 ACH
- 2 NAD12.74 ACH
- 3 NAD19.11 ACH
- 4 NAD25.49 ACH
- 5 NAD31.86 ACH
- 6 NAD38.23 ACH
- 7 NAD44.60 ACH
- 8 NAD50.98 ACH
- 9 NAD57.35 ACH
- 10 NAD63.72 ACH
- 50 NAD318.6 ACH
- 100 NAD637.2 ACH
- 1,000 NAD6,372 ACH
- 5,000 NAD31,863 ACH
- 10,000 NAD63,726 ACH
The table above shows real-time Namibian Dollar to Alchemy (NAD to ACH) conversions across a range of amounts, from 1 NAD to 10,000 NAD. It serves as a quick reference to see how much Alchemy you can get at current rates based on commonly used NAD amounts. For custom values not listed, please use the converter above.
Alchemy (ACH) is currently trading at $ 0.16 NAD , reflecting a 5.56% change over the past 24 hours. The 24-hour trading volume stands at $7.38M with a fully diluted market capitalisation of $1.53B NAD. For a deeper look at live trends, charts, and historical data, visit our dedicated Alchemy Price page.
164.22B NAD
Circulation Supply
7.38M
24-Hour Trading Volume
1.53B NAD
Market Cap
5.56%
Price Change (1D)
$ 0.009546
24H High
$ 0.008666
24H Low
The ACH to NAD trend chart above displays both live prices and historical movements. You can switch between timeframes—24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, 90 days, and more—to analyse short- and long-term trends, identify market patterns, and track Alchemy's fluctuations against NAD. This visual tool helps support informed trading and investment decisions. For the most up-to-date market information, check the current Alchemy price.
ACH to NAD Conversion Summary
As of | 1 ACH = 0.16 NAD | 1 NAD = 6.372 ACH
Today, the exchange rate for 1 ACH to NAD is 0.16 NAD.
Buying 5 ACH will cost 0.78 NAD and 10 ACH is valued at 1.57 NAD.
1 NAD can be traded for 6.372 ACH.
50 NAD can be converted to 318.6 ACH, excluding any platform or gas fees.
The conversion rate of 1 ACH to NAD has changed by +4.50% in the last 7 days.
In the last 24 hours, the rate has fluctuated by 5.56%, reaching a high of 0.16077665381246628 NAD and a low of 0.14595542446457496 NAD.
One month ago, the value of 1 ACH was 0.19604444273801666 NAD, which represents a -19.96% change in its current value.
In the last 90 days, ACH has changed by -0.18262112479452877 NAD, resulting in a -53.79% change in its value.
All About Alchemy (ACH)
Now that you have calculated the price of Alchemy (ACH), you can learn more about Alchemy directly at MEXC. Learn about ACH past, present, and future. Explore its highest ATH, how to buy Alchemy, trading pairs, and more.
ACH to NAD Conversion Volatility and Price Trends
In the past 24 hours, Alchemy (ACH) has fluctuated between 0.14595542446457496 NAD and 0.16077665381246628 NAD, reflecting short-term market volatility. Over the last 7 days, the price ranged from a low of 0.14479330534525167 NAD to a high of 0.16077665381246628 NAD. You can view detailed ACH to NAD price movements and volatility data for the past 24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, and 90 days in the table below.
|Last 24 hours
|Last 7 days
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|$ 0
|$ 0
|$ 0.16
|$ 0.33
|Low
|$ 0
|$ 0
|$ 0
|$ 0
|Average
|$ 0
|$ 0
|$ 0
|$ 0.16
|Volatility
|+9.68%
|+10.64%
|+27.79%
|+72.02%
|Change
|+2.60%
|+4.56%
|-19.85%
|-53.72%
Alchemy Price Forecast in NAD for 2026 and 2030
Alchemy’s price outlook is shaped by market demand, adoption trends, institutional involvement, and broader economic factors. Using a projected 5% annual growth rate, here are some potential ACH to NAD forecasts for the coming years:
ACH Price Prediction for 2026
By 2026, Alchemy could reach approximately $0.16 NAD, assuming consistent annual growth from the current price level.
ACH Price Prediction for 2030
By 2030, ACH may rise to around $0.20 NAD, following the same long-term growth model.
These estimates are hypothetical and intended as directional forecasts, not financial advice. For more insights, including short-term forecasts and long-term predictions up to 2040, visit our Alchemy Price Prediction page for detailed market outlooks and future scenarios.
ACH Trading Pairs Available on MEXC
ACH/USDT
|Trade
ACH/USDC
|Trade
The table above shows a list of ACH Spot trading pairs, covering markets where Alchemy is directly exchanged with major cryptocurrencies such as USDT, USDC, and more. Spot trading allows users to buy or sell ACH at current market prices without using leverage.
Futures
ACHUSDTPerpetual
|Trade
Explore ACH Futures trading pairs from the most popular Perpetual Futures contracts that allow long and short positions. MEXC is a leading platform in crypto derivatives, offering up to 500x leverage, deep liquidity and a wide selection of Alchemy futures markets for strategic trading.
Learn How to Buy Alchemy
Looking to add Alchemy to your portfolio? Whether you are just getting started or looking to expand your holdings, MEXC makes it easy to buy crypto through credit card, bank transfer, peer-to-peer (P2P) markets, Spot trading, and various options.
Explore the full guide: How to Buy Alchemy › or Get started now ›
ACH and NAD in USD Terms: Overview and Insights
Alchemy (ACH) vs USD: Market Comparison
Alchemy Price Overview
- Current Price (USD): $0.009317
- 7-Day Change: +4.50%
- 30-Day Trend: -19.96%
Why Do Crypto Prices Fluctuate?
- Market Sentiment: News, social media trends, or whale activity can trigger sharp moves.
- Adoption & Utility: Updates to the network, usage growth, or partnerships can influence long-term value.
- Macroeconomics: Inflation, interest rates, and the strength of the US dollar can affect crypto demand.
- Regulatory Changes: Announcements from governments or financial authorities often move the market.
Why This Matters
- A rising price means your crypto is gaining value, which is good for sellers.
- A falling price may offer a buying opportunity. However, it also carries risk.
USD: The Global Benchmark for Crypto Prices
Most cryptocurrencies, including ACH, are priced in US dollars (USD) across global crypto exchanges, regardless of your local currency.
So whether you are converting to NAD, the USD price of ACH remains the primary market benchmark.
[ACH Price] [ACH to USD]
Namibian Dollar (NAD) vs USD: Market Snapshot
Exchange Rate Overview
- Current Rate (NAD/USD): 0.059365980823363404
- 7-Day Change: +1.73%
- 30-Day Trend: +1.73%
Why Do Exchange Rates Fluctuate?
- Interest Rates: Central banks raising or lowering rates influence investor behaviour.
- Inflation: Lower inflation helps a currency hold its value.
- Economic Indicators: Data like GDP growth, employment, and trade balance impact confidence.
- Market Sentiment: News, policy changes, or political shifts can trigger rapid changes.
Why This Matters
- A stronger NAD means you will pay less to get the same amount of ACH.
- A weaker NAD means you will pay more, even if the crypto's USD price did not change.
Want to Take Advantage of the Current Rate?
Buy ACH securely with NAD on our Buy Crypto channels.
What Influences the ACH to NAD Exchange Rate?
The exchange rate between Alchemy (ACH) and Namibian Dollar (NAD) is influenced by a range of global and local factors. If you are interested to trade or invest in ACH, understanding what drives this conversion can help you make more informed decisions.
1. Market Sentiment and News
Crypto markets are highly reactive to sentiment. Positive developments, such as major partnerships, increased adoption, or favourable media coverage-can drive up demand and increase the ACH to NAD rate. On the flip side, negative press, security issues, or regulatory actions may result in price drops.
2. Government Regulation and Legal Clarity
The regulatory environment in both the cryptocurrency's key markets and NAD-issuing countries plays a major role. Supportive policies can increase confidence and adoption, pushing rates higher. On the other hand, restrictive or unclear regulations often introduce market uncertainty.
3. NAD Currency Strength and Local Economic Indicators
Traditional economic factors like interest rates, inflation, and GDP performance directly influence NAD's strength. When NAD weakens due to inflation or policy changes, investors may seek alternatives like ACH, increasing demand and raising the exchange rate.
4. Blockchain and Technology Developments
For cryptocurrencies like Alchemy, improvements in technology such as network upgrades, scalability solutions, or ecosystem expansion-often lead to increased adoption and price growth. These changes can enhance investor confidence and influence exchange rates positively.
5. Global Financial Events and Market Trends
Macroeconomic trends such as global inflation fears, geopolitical tensions, or changes in interest rates by central banks can prompt a shift toward digital assets as a store of value. In uncertain times, demand for ACH may rise, impacting its conversion to NAD.
Convert ACH to NAD Instantly
Use our real-time ACH to NAD converter to track the latest rates. Whether you are planning a trade or watching market trends, our tool offers up-to-the-minute pricing and historical charts to help you stay informed.
How to Convert ACH to NAD?
Enter the Amount of ACH
Start by entering how much ACH you want to convert into NAD using our real-time converter. The system instantly calculates the value based on the latest market rate. You can also choose a different cryptocurrency or fiat currency if needed.
Check the Live ACH to NAD Rate
See the most accurate and up-to-date ACH to NAD exchange rate. To make smarter decisions, browse the rest of the page to learn what affects the conversion rate and explore more insights about ACH and NAD.
Convert or Get Started on MEXC
Ready to add ACH to your portfolio? Learn how to buy ACH with our step-by-step beginner guide, or sign up on MEXC to start trading instantly. MEXC offers one of the largest selections of cryptocurrencies with competitive rates and low fees.
Frequently Asked Questions
How is the ACH to NAD exchange rate calculated?
The ACH to NAD exchange rate calculation is based on the current value of ACH (often in USD or USDT), converted to NAD using institutional-grade FX rates. The rate reflects real-time market pricing pulled from deep global liquidity sources.
Why does the ACH to NAD rate change so frequently?
ACH to NAD rate changes so frequently because both Alchemy and Namibian Dollar are constantly influenced by global news, supply/demand, and market activity. Thus, their prices can shift every few seconds, especially during periods of high volatility.
What's the difference between the displayed rate and what I actually receive when converting?
The displayed ACH to NAD rate is real-time and reflects market conditions. However, actual conversion rates may vary slightly due to slippage, network delays, or platform spreads at the moment of execution.
Can the ACH to NAD rate vary between exchanges?
Yes. Pricing differences can occur due to variations in trading volume, liquidity, regional demand, and fee structures across platforms.
Why might the ACH to NAD rate be higher or lower today compared to yesterday?
Rates can change due to a range of factors. It includes macroeconomic news, investor sentiment, central bank announcements, inflation reports, or crypto-specific developments like protocol upgrades or ETF approvals.
Is now a good time to convert ACH to NAD or should I wait?
There is no guaranteed “right” time. Check price trends, look at historical data, and consider both global economic factors and market sentiment to inform your decision.
What tools can help me time my ACH to NAD conversion better?
Live charts, moving averages, volume trends, RSI, and market news all provide useful signals. Some users also set price alerts to act at key thresholds.
How can I understand the trend of ACH against NAD over time?
You can understand the ACH against NAD price trend by using the interactive chart on this page to compare historical pricing, spot trends, and identify past volatility zones.
How do news and regulations affect the ACH to NAD rate?
Yes. Local regulation, inflation data, interest rate changes, or geopolitical events can strengthen or weaken NAD, impacting the conversion rate even if ACH stays flat.
What crypto-specific events can influence the ACH to NAD exchange rate?
Alchemy halvings, Ethereum upgrades, whale movements, ETF approvals, and exchange listings often drive price spikes or drops, which directly affect the ACH to NAD rate.
Can I compare the ACH to NAD rate with other currencies?
Yes. Our converter allows you to switch easily between other fiat currencies or cryptocurrencies to find the most favourable conversion rates.
How do I know if the ACH to NAD rate is fair?
Simply check the rate against major market indexes or on multiple exchanges. Our converter pulls from real-time, aggregated data to ensure competitive pricing.
What is the best way to monitor the ACH to NAD rate over the day?
Bookmark this page or the Alchemy price page, and use the live price chart to track intra-day movements and spot potential entry points.
Is the ACH to NAD conversion rate affected by weekends or holidays?
Yes, crypto trades 24/7, but NAD markets and liquidity can slow on weekends or holidays. This could potentially widen spreads or reduce price stability.
Can I set a target ACH to NAD price and convert when it hits?
While the converter doesn't execute trades, you can set alerts or use limit orders on MEXC's trading platform to automate execution based on price targets.
Where can I learn more about what influences Alchemy and the Namibian Dollar?
You may browse through the page above for in-depth content on macro factors, market drivers, and historical performance insights for both Alchemy and the British Pound.
What is the difference between converting ACH to NAD and trading it?
Converting is a 1:1 value check. It means that you are converting your NAD into ACH of equal value. Meanwhile, trading involves buying/selling on the open market, often with more control (and risk) through tools like limit orders and leverage.
Is ACH to NAD a common reference for crypto investors?
Most investors monitor ACH prices in USD or stablecoins like USDT, which serve as global benchmarks. Still, ACH to NAD can be valuable for users looking to assess real-world value, hedge against local currency fluctuations, or plan region-specific cash-outs.
What happens to the ACH to NAD rate during major economic events?
During inflation reports, rate hikes, or crises, fiat volatility increases, it may either weaken or strengthen NAD against crypto, depending on global investor response.
How does MEXC ensure accurate and competitive ACH to NAD rates?
MEXC aggregates rates from deep global liquidity pools, applies low spreads, and updates pricing in real time to reflect live market conditions, ensuring fairness and transparency.
Alchemy News and Market Updates
Bitcoin Exchange Binance Delists! Numerous Altcoin Trading Pairs Delisted! Here Are the Details
The post Bitcoin Exchange Binance Delists! Numerous Altcoin Trading Pairs Delisted! Here Are the Details appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Binance has announced that it will delist some spot trading pairs as a result of its regular market reviews to protect its users and maintain high trading quality on the platform. According to the statement made by the exchange, trading pairs determined in line with various evaluation criteria such as low liquidity and insufficient trading volume will be removed from the platform on December 5, 2025. Binance has listed the spot trading pairs that will be removed from trading as of 06:00 on 05-12-2025 as follows: ACH/BTC, DENT/ETH, EGLD/FDUSD, HAEDAL/BNB, INIT/FDUSD, PORTAL/BNB, PORTAL/BTC, PROVE/FDUSD, QTUM/BTC, RIF/BTC, SHELL/FDUSD, STRAX/BTC, TREE/FDUSD, WAXP/BTC, and W/BTC. The removal of these trading pairs does not mean that the tokens have been completely delisted from Binance Spot. Users will still be able to trade these assets on other existing trading pairs. Binance also announced that its Spot Trading Bots, which operate on these trading pairs, will be shut down on the same date and time. The platform is warning users to update or cancel these bots in advance to avoid potential losses. Binance’s decision is part of its strategy to ensure sustainable liquidity on the platform and ensure a safe trading environment for investors. Similar updates are expected to continue in the future, based on regular reviews. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/bitcoin-exchange-binance-delists-numerous-altcoin-trading-pairs-delisted-here-are-the-details/2025/12/03
Zebec Network Connects Solana Payroll to FedNow via NatPay
NatPay and Zebec Network launched a real-time payroll service on the Federal Reserve’s FedNow rail on Dec. 3, linking standard payroll files to instant wage settlement across participating U.S. banks. The integration processes conventional NACHA payroll files and delivers wages in seconds, replacing batch ACH settlement cycles. NatPay introduced the service as NatPayNOW, positioning it […] The post Zebec Network Connects Solana Payroll to FedNow via NatPay appeared first on CoinChapter.2025/12/05
Coinbase-incubated x402 payments protocol built for AIs rolls out V2
x402 V2 is “multi-chain by default” and compatible with “legacy payment rails,” like ACH and card networks.2025/12/12
Disclaimer
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.