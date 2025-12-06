The post Upbit discloses $37M hack on Solana network, pledges to cover customer losses appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Upbit, a leading South Korean cryptocurrency exchange, suffered a $37 million security breach on the Solana network. Upbit has pledged to cover all customer losses from its own funds, demonstrating a commitment to customer security. Upbit, a major South Korean crypto exchange, today disclosed a $37 million security breach on the Solana network and pledged to cover all customer losses using its own funds. The exchange committed to reimburse affected customers from its reserves following the hack on the high-performance blockchain platform designed for decentralized applications and scalable transactions. The affected tokens span key Solana ecosystem projects and meme coins, including Access Protocol (ACS), BONK, Cat in Dog World (MEW), Double Zero (ZZ), Drift Protocol, Huma Finance, IONET (JTO), Jupiter (JUP), LAYER, Magic Eden (ME), Moodeng, Orca, Peace Network, Pengu, Pyth Network (PYTH), Raydium (RAY), Render Network (RNDR), Sonic, Official Trump, USDC, and WOL. Upbit is continuing its security review and will restore services once the inspection is complete. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/upbit-36m-hack-solana-coverage/

PANews reported on November 27th that South Korean cryptocurrency exchange Upbit has announced the suspension of deposit and withdrawal services and the commencement of a comprehensive review process. Around 04:42 local time on November 27th, 2025, Upbit confirmed that 54 billion Korean won (approximately US$36.81 million) of Solana network-related assets were transferred to an unknown external wallet. The digital assets involved include 2Z, ACS, BONK, DOOD, DRIFT, HUMA, IO, JTO, JUP, LAYER, ME, MEW, MOODENG, ORCA, PENGU, PYTH, RAY, RENDER, SOL, SONIC, SOON, TRUMP, USDC, and W. To protect user assets, Upbit immediately took the following measures: 1. All assets have been transferred to a secure cold wallet to prevent further abnormal transfers; 2. On-chain freezing attempts have been initiated, and cooperation with law enforcement investigations is underway; 3. A comprehensive security review of deposits and withdrawals is being conducted.

PANews reported on November 14th that, according to Spanish media outlet Expansion, the Spanish ACS Group is close to reaching a $26.8 billion (approximately €23 billion) cooperation agreement with BlackRock's Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP) for data center development. The agreement includes GIP joining ACS's Digital & Energy division with a 50% stake, comprising €5 billion in incremental capital injections and €18 billion in debt. Amid surging AI computing demand and limited power capacity, digital infrastructure valuations have reached new highs. ACS previously planned to increase the valuation of its data center business to €3 billion to €5 billion by 2030, and this collaboration may push its valuation to the high end of that range. GIP manages over $180 billion in global assets and last month joined Microsoft and Nvidia in a $40 billion acquisition of U.S. data center company Aligned. Morgan Stanley estimates that major technology companies will spend $400 billion on AI infrastructure this year.

