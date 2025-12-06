Access Protocol to Moldovan Leu Conversion Table
ACS to MDL Conversion Table
- 1 ACS0.01 MDL
- 2 ACS0.01 MDL
- 3 ACS0.02 MDL
- 4 ACS0.03 MDL
- 5 ACS0.03 MDL
- 6 ACS0.04 MDL
- 7 ACS0.05 MDL
- 8 ACS0.05 MDL
- 9 ACS0.06 MDL
- 10 ACS0.07 MDL
- 50 ACS0.33 MDL
- 100 ACS0.65 MDL
- 1,000 ACS6.52 MDL
- 5,000 ACS32.62 MDL
- 10,000 ACS65.24 MDL
The table above displays real-time Access Protocol to Moldovan Leu (ACS to MDL) conversions across a range of values, from 1 ACS to 10,000 ACS. It provides a quick reference for commonly checked ACS amounts using the latest MDL market rates. This is useful for estimating values from small transactions to large holdings. If you are looking for custom ACS to MDL amounts, please use the tool converter above.
MDL to ACS Conversion Table
- 1 MDL153.2 ACS
- 2 MDL306.5 ACS
- 3 MDL459.8 ACS
- 4 MDL613.07 ACS
- 5 MDL766.3 ACS
- 6 MDL919.6 ACS
- 7 MDL1,072 ACS
- 8 MDL1,226 ACS
- 9 MDL1,379 ACS
- 10 MDL1,532 ACS
- 50 MDL7,663 ACS
- 100 MDL15,326 ACS
- 1,000 MDL153,269 ACS
- 5,000 MDL766,349 ACS
- 10,000 MDL1,532,699 ACS
The table above shows real-time Moldovan Leu to Access Protocol (MDL to ACS) conversions across a range of amounts, from 1 MDL to 10,000 MDL. It serves as a quick reference to see how much Access Protocol you can get at current rates based on commonly used MDL amounts. For custom values not listed, please use the converter above.
Access Protocol (ACS) is currently trading at L 0.01 MDL , reflecting a 1.56% change over the past 24 hours. The 24-hour trading volume stands at L1.90M with a fully diluted market capitalisation of L292.32M MDL. For a deeper look at live trends, charts, and historical data, visit our dedicated Access Protocol Price page.
762.05B MDL
Circulation Supply
1.90M
24-Hour Trading Volume
292.32M MDL
Market Cap
1.56%
Price Change (1D)
L 0.0003911
24H High
L 0.000368
24H Low
The ACS to MDL trend chart above displays both live prices and historical movements. You can switch between timeframes—24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, 90 days, and more—to analyse short- and long-term trends, identify market patterns, and track Access Protocol's fluctuations against MDL. This visual tool helps support informed trading and investment decisions. For the most up-to-date market information, check the current Access Protocol price.
ACS to MDL Conversion Summary
As of | 1 ACS = 0.01 MDL | 1 MDL = 153.2 ACS
Today, the exchange rate for 1 ACS to MDL is 0.01 MDL.
Buying 5 ACS will cost 0.03 MDL and 10 ACS is valued at 0.07 MDL.
1 MDL can be traded for 153.2 ACS.
50 MDL can be converted to 7,663 ACS, excluding any platform or gas fees.
The conversion rate of 1 ACS to MDL has changed by -4.58% in the last 7 days.
In the last 24 hours, the rate has fluctuated by 1.56%, reaching a high of 0.006651997350353873 MDL and a low of 0.006259102595065776 MDL.
One month ago, the value of 1 ACS was 0.00888010180674957 MDL, which represents a -26.53% change in its current value.
In the last 90 days, ACS has changed by -0.01000435909352633 MDL, resulting in a -60.53% change in its value.
All About Access Protocol (ACS)
Now that you have calculated the price of Access Protocol (ACS), you can learn more about Access Protocol directly at MEXC. Learn about ACS past, present, and future. Explore its highest ATH, how to buy Access Protocol, trading pairs, and more.
ACS to MDL Conversion Volatility and Price Trends
In the past 24 hours, Access Protocol (ACS) has fluctuated between 0.006259102595065776 MDL and 0.006651997350353873 MDL, reflecting short-term market volatility. Over the last 7 days, the price ranged from a low of 0.006259102595065776 MDL to a high of 0.007301719413211245 MDL. You can view detailed ACS to MDL price movements and volatility data for the past 24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, and 90 days in the table below.
|Last 24 hours
|Last 7 days
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|L 0
|L 0
|L 0
|L 0
|Low
|L 0
|L 0
|L 0
|L 0
|Average
|L 0
|L 0
|L 0
|L 0
|Volatility
|+6.13%
|+15.25%
|+124.88%
|+95.97%
|Change
|+1.91%
|-4.50%
|-26.47%
|-60.52%
Access Protocol Price Forecast in MDL for 2026 and 2030
Access Protocol’s price outlook is shaped by market demand, adoption trends, institutional involvement, and broader economic factors. Using a projected 5% annual growth rate, here are some potential ACS to MDL forecasts for the coming years:
ACS Price Prediction for 2026
By 2026, Access Protocol could reach approximately L0.01 MDL, assuming consistent annual growth from the current price level.
ACS Price Prediction for 2030
By 2030, ACS may rise to around L0.01 MDL, following the same long-term growth model.
These estimates are hypothetical and intended as directional forecasts, not financial advice. For more insights, including short-term forecasts and long-term predictions up to 2040, visit our Access Protocol Price Prediction page for detailed market outlooks and future scenarios.
ACS Trading Pairs Available on MEXC
ACS/USDT
|Trade
The table above shows a list of ACS Spot trading pairs, covering markets where Access Protocol is directly exchanged with major cryptocurrencies such as USDT, USDC, and more. Spot trading allows users to buy or sell ACS at current market prices without using leverage.
Futures
ACSUSDTPerpetual
|Trade
Explore ACS Futures trading pairs from the most popular Perpetual Futures contracts that allow long and short positions. MEXC is a leading platform in crypto derivatives, offering up to 500x leverage, deep liquidity and a wide selection of Access Protocol futures markets for strategic trading.
Learn How to Buy Access Protocol
Looking to add Access Protocol to your portfolio? Whether you are just getting started or looking to expand your holdings, MEXC makes it easy to buy crypto through credit card, bank transfer, peer-to-peer (P2P) markets, Spot trading, and various options.
Explore the full guide: How to Buy Access Protocol › or Get started now ›
ACS and MDL in USD Terms: Overview and Insights
Access Protocol (ACS) vs USD: Market Comparison
Access Protocol Price Overview
- Current Price (USD): $0.0003836
- 7-Day Change: -4.58%
- 30-Day Trend: -26.53%
Why Do Crypto Prices Fluctuate?
- Market Sentiment: News, social media trends, or whale activity can trigger sharp moves.
- Adoption & Utility: Updates to the network, usage growth, or partnerships can influence long-term value.
- Macroeconomics: Inflation, interest rates, and the strength of the US dollar can affect crypto demand.
- Regulatory Changes: Announcements from governments or financial authorities often move the market.
Why This Matters
- A rising price means your crypto is gaining value, which is good for sellers.
- A falling price may offer a buying opportunity. However, it also carries risk.
USD: The Global Benchmark for Crypto Prices
Most cryptocurrencies, including ACS, are priced in US dollars (USD) across global crypto exchanges, regardless of your local currency.
So whether you are converting to MDL, the USD price of ACS remains the primary market benchmark.
[ACS Price] [ACS to USD]
Moldovan Leu (MDL) vs USD: Market Snapshot
Exchange Rate Overview
- Current Rate (MDL/USD): 0.058773212627260166
- 7-Day Change: +0.16%
- 30-Day Trend: +0.16%
Why Do Exchange Rates Fluctuate?
- Interest Rates: Central banks raising or lowering rates influence investor behaviour.
- Inflation: Lower inflation helps a currency hold its value.
- Economic Indicators: Data like GDP growth, employment, and trade balance impact confidence.
- Market Sentiment: News, policy changes, or political shifts can trigger rapid changes.
Why This Matters
- A stronger MDL means you will pay less to get the same amount of ACS.
- A weaker MDL means you will pay more, even if the crypto's USD price did not change.
Want to Take Advantage of the Current Rate?
Buy ACS securely with MDL on our Buy Crypto channels.
What Influences the ACS to MDL Exchange Rate?
The exchange rate between Access Protocol (ACS) and Moldovan Leu (MDL) is influenced by a range of global and local factors. If you are interested to trade or invest in ACS, understanding what drives this conversion can help you make more informed decisions.
1. Market Sentiment and News
Crypto markets are highly reactive to sentiment. Positive developments, such as major partnerships, increased adoption, or favourable media coverage-can drive up demand and increase the ACS to MDL rate. On the flip side, negative press, security issues, or regulatory actions may result in price drops.
2. Government Regulation and Legal Clarity
The regulatory environment in both the cryptocurrency's key markets and MDL-issuing countries plays a major role. Supportive policies can increase confidence and adoption, pushing rates higher. On the other hand, restrictive or unclear regulations often introduce market uncertainty.
3. MDL Currency Strength and Local Economic Indicators
Traditional economic factors like interest rates, inflation, and GDP performance directly influence MDL's strength. When MDL weakens due to inflation or policy changes, investors may seek alternatives like ACS, increasing demand and raising the exchange rate.
4. Blockchain and Technology Developments
For cryptocurrencies like Access Protocol, improvements in technology such as network upgrades, scalability solutions, or ecosystem expansion-often lead to increased adoption and price growth. These changes can enhance investor confidence and influence exchange rates positively.
5. Global Financial Events and Market Trends
Macroeconomic trends such as global inflation fears, geopolitical tensions, or changes in interest rates by central banks can prompt a shift toward digital assets as a store of value. In uncertain times, demand for ACS may rise, impacting its conversion to MDL.
Convert ACS to MDL Instantly
Use our real-time ACS to MDL converter to track the latest rates. Whether you are planning a trade or watching market trends, our tool offers up-to-the-minute pricing and historical charts to help you stay informed.
How to Convert ACS to MDL?
Enter the Amount of ACS
Start by entering how much ACS you want to convert into MDL using our real-time converter. The system instantly calculates the value based on the latest market rate. You can also choose a different cryptocurrency or fiat currency if needed.
Check the Live ACS to MDL Rate
See the most accurate and up-to-date ACS to MDL exchange rate. To make smarter decisions, browse the rest of the page to learn what affects the conversion rate and explore more insights about ACS and MDL.
Convert or Get Started on MEXC
Ready to add ACS to your portfolio? Learn how to buy ACS with our step-by-step beginner guide, or sign up on MEXC to start trading instantly. MEXC offers one of the largest selections of cryptocurrencies with competitive rates and low fees.
Frequently Asked Questions
How is the ACS to MDL exchange rate calculated?
The ACS to MDL exchange rate calculation is based on the current value of ACS (often in USD or USDT), converted to MDL using institutional-grade FX rates. The rate reflects real-time market pricing pulled from deep global liquidity sources.
Why does the ACS to MDL rate change so frequently?
ACS to MDL rate changes so frequently because both Access Protocol and Moldovan Leu are constantly influenced by global news, supply/demand, and market activity. Thus, their prices can shift every few seconds, especially during periods of high volatility.
What's the difference between the displayed rate and what I actually receive when converting?
The displayed ACS to MDL rate is real-time and reflects market conditions. However, actual conversion rates may vary slightly due to slippage, network delays, or platform spreads at the moment of execution.
Can the ACS to MDL rate vary between exchanges?
Yes. Pricing differences can occur due to variations in trading volume, liquidity, regional demand, and fee structures across platforms.
Why might the ACS to MDL rate be higher or lower today compared to yesterday?
Rates can change due to a range of factors. It includes macroeconomic news, investor sentiment, central bank announcements, inflation reports, or crypto-specific developments like protocol upgrades or ETF approvals.
Is now a good time to convert ACS to MDL or should I wait?
There is no guaranteed “right” time. Check price trends, look at historical data, and consider both global economic factors and market sentiment to inform your decision.
What tools can help me time my ACS to MDL conversion better?
Live charts, moving averages, volume trends, RSI, and market news all provide useful signals. Some users also set price alerts to act at key thresholds.
How can I understand the trend of ACS against MDL over time?
You can understand the ACS against MDL price trend by using the interactive chart on this page to compare historical pricing, spot trends, and identify past volatility zones.
How do news and regulations affect the ACS to MDL rate?
Yes. Local regulation, inflation data, interest rate changes, or geopolitical events can strengthen or weaken MDL, impacting the conversion rate even if ACS stays flat.
What crypto-specific events can influence the ACS to MDL exchange rate?
Access Protocol halvings, Ethereum upgrades, whale movements, ETF approvals, and exchange listings often drive price spikes or drops, which directly affect the ACS to MDL rate.
Can I compare the ACS to MDL rate with other currencies?
Yes. Our converter allows you to switch easily between other fiat currencies or cryptocurrencies to find the most favourable conversion rates.
How do I know if the ACS to MDL rate is fair?
Simply check the rate against major market indexes or on multiple exchanges. Our converter pulls from real-time, aggregated data to ensure competitive pricing.
What is the best way to monitor the ACS to MDL rate over the day?
Bookmark this page or the Access Protocol price page, and use the live price chart to track intra-day movements and spot potential entry points.
Is the ACS to MDL conversion rate affected by weekends or holidays?
Yes, crypto trades 24/7, but MDL markets and liquidity can slow on weekends or holidays. This could potentially widen spreads or reduce price stability.
Can I set a target ACS to MDL price and convert when it hits?
While the converter doesn't execute trades, you can set alerts or use limit orders on MEXC's trading platform to automate execution based on price targets.
Where can I learn more about what influences Access Protocol and the Moldovan Leu?
You may browse through the page above for in-depth content on macro factors, market drivers, and historical performance insights for both Access Protocol and the British Pound.
What is the difference between converting ACS to MDL and trading it?
Converting is a 1:1 value check. It means that you are converting your MDL into ACS of equal value. Meanwhile, trading involves buying/selling on the open market, often with more control (and risk) through tools like limit orders and leverage.
Is ACS to MDL a common reference for crypto investors?
Most investors monitor ACS prices in USD or stablecoins like USDT, which serve as global benchmarks. Still, ACS to MDL can be valuable for users looking to assess real-world value, hedge against local currency fluctuations, or plan region-specific cash-outs.
What happens to the ACS to MDL rate during major economic events?
During inflation reports, rate hikes, or crises, fiat volatility increases, it may either weaken or strengthen MDL against crypto, depending on global investor response.
How does MEXC ensure accurate and competitive ACS to MDL rates?
MEXC aggregates rates from deep global liquidity pools, applies low spreads, and updates pricing in real time to reflect live market conditions, ensuring fairness and transparency.
Access Protocol News and Market Updates
ACS close to €23 billion deal with BlackRock’s GIP for data centers
ACS neared a €23 billion deal with BlackRock’s GIP for data centers.2025/11/13
Spanish ACS Group and BlackRock's GIP reach $26.8 billion data center cooperation agreement
PANews reported on November 14th that, according to Spanish media outlet Expansion, the Spanish ACS Group is close to reaching a $26.8 billion (approximately €23 billion) cooperation agreement with BlackRock's Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP) for data center development. The agreement includes GIP joining ACS's Digital & Energy division with a 50% stake, comprising €5 billion in incremental capital injections and €18 billion in debt. Amid surging AI computing demand and limited power capacity, digital infrastructure valuations have reached new highs. ACS previously planned to increase the valuation of its data center business to €3 billion to €5 billion by 2030, and this collaboration may push its valuation to the high end of that range. GIP manages over $180 billion in global assets and last month joined Microsoft and Nvidia in a $40 billion acquisition of U.S. data center company Aligned. Morgan Stanley estimates that major technology companies will spend $400 billion on AI infrastructure this year.2025/11/14
Upbit: Approximately 54 billion won in assets were stolen from Solana; access has been suspended and a full investigation is underway.
PANews reported on November 27th that South Korean cryptocurrency exchange Upbit has announced the suspension of deposit and withdrawal services and the commencement of a comprehensive review process. Around 04:42 local time on November 27th, 2025, Upbit confirmed that 54 billion Korean won (approximately US$36.81 million) of Solana network-related assets were transferred to an unknown external wallet. The digital assets involved include 2Z, ACS, BONK, DOOD, DRIFT, HUMA, IO, JTO, JUP, LAYER, ME, MEW, MOODENG, ORCA, PENGU, PYTH, RAY, RENDER, SOL, SONIC, SOON, TRUMP, USDC, and W. To protect user assets, Upbit immediately took the following measures: 1. All assets have been transferred to a secure cold wallet to prevent further abnormal transfers; 2. On-chain freezing attempts have been initiated, and cooperation with law enforcement investigations is underway; 3. A comprehensive security review of deposits and withdrawals is being conducted.2025/11/27
Upbit discloses $37M hack on Solana network, pledges to cover customer losses
The post Upbit discloses $37M hack on Solana network, pledges to cover customer losses appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Upbit, a leading South Korean cryptocurrency exchange, suffered a $37 million security breach on the Solana network. Upbit has pledged to cover all customer losses from its own funds, demonstrating a commitment to customer security. Upbit, a major South Korean crypto exchange, today disclosed a $37 million security breach on the Solana network and pledged to cover all customer losses using its own funds. The exchange committed to reimburse affected customers from its reserves following the hack on the high-performance blockchain platform designed for decentralized applications and scalable transactions. The affected tokens span key Solana ecosystem projects and meme coins, including Access Protocol (ACS), BONK, Cat in Dog World (MEW), Double Zero (ZZ), Drift Protocol, Huma Finance, IONET (JTO), Jupiter (JUP), LAYER, Magic Eden (ME), Moodeng, Orca, Peace Network, Pengu, Pyth Network (PYTH), Raydium (RAY), Render Network (RNDR), Sonic, Official Trump, USDC, and WOL. Upbit is continuing its security review and will restore services once the inspection is complete. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/upbit-36m-hack-solana-coverage/2025/11/27
Disclaimer
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.