The post XRP ETFs Lock 473M XRP as AUM Explodes Past $1B appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. XRP trades near $2.02, down about 12.9% in the last 30 days as of writing. Price action shows calm, yet institutional demand tells a louder story. U.S. spot XRP ETFs crossed $1 billion in assets under management, marking one of the fastest ETF growth streaks in the digital asset sector. This surge arrives just weeks after launch, and it now reshapes market expectations for 2025. A Relentless Wave of Inflows Powers the ETF Boom Five U.S. issuers now run spot XRP ETFs, and every one of them reports consistent inflows. The group has recorded consecutive days of net inflows since mid-November. No outflows appear anywhere in the data. The total now sits between $897 million and $1 billion, depending on the latest update. Canary Capital leads with the strongest haul. Bitwise, Grayscale, and Franklin Templeton follow with growing demand from family offices and hedge funds. A new entrant, 21Shares, prepares to expand competition. Fresh issuers signal a deeper trend as institutions shift capital toward regulated crypto products. Millions of XRP Flow Into Vaults as Supply Shrinks The ETF buying wave locked 473.5 million XRP in regulated vaults, pulling nearly 0.5% of the entire circulating supply out of active markets. Analysts tracked this climb throughout the week as cumulative inflows surged. Grayscale played a major role. The firm added nearly 20 million XRP in a single day, pushing its trust above 103 million XRP and more than $217 million in AUM. The move helped push combined ETF holdings above 400 million XRP, then above 470 million, and signals firm demand even during a period of weak price action. Traders now watch how supply removal influences future volatility once inflows slow. ETF Flows Rise While Bitcoin and Ethereum Show Mixed Trends The contrast between XRP ETF flows and larger competitors stands out.…

PANews reported on November 25th that, according to an official announcement from Binance's Chinese-language website, due to on-chain data showing that the circulating supply of CELB and AIBOT tokens exceeded the project's original unlocking plan, Binance Alpha will delist these two assets at 17:00 (UTC+8) on November 25, 2025. Holders will be converted to USDC at the closing price on November 24, 2025: 1 CELB = 0.00007042 USDC and 1 AIBOT = 0.00042472 USDC respectively, and the funds will be transferred to their spot accounts within 3 days. Binance stated that if any illegal activities by the project team are confirmed, further measures will be taken.

