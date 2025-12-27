Solidus AI Tech Partners with Conflux Network (L1) to Advance AI and Blockchain Interoperability

Solidus AI Tech has entered a strategic collaboration with Conflux Network, one of the Layer-1 blockchains that has been operating under a hybrid PoW/PoS consensus mechanism. The partnership is intended to fill the gap between AI infrastructure and blockchain scalability, which is a significant step towards the convergence of decentralized intelligence and advanced computing. 📣 Partnership Announcement: Solidus Ai Tech x Conflux Network!We’re thrilled to announce a new collaboration with @Conflux_Network, a leading Layer 1 blockchain that operates in compliance with applicable Chinese regulatory frameworks and features a hybrid PoW/PoS consensus… pic.twitter.com/Dg6UJLHhZw— AITECH (@AITECHio) October 21, 2025 The similarities between the two companies were that they shared a vision of a more interoperable digital ecosystem, in which artificial intelligence and blockchain technology can coexist, co-innovate, and co-evolve. The alliance will aid the ongoing research and development in areas such as distributed AI models, secure computation, and real-time blockchain applications with data-intensive workloads. Advancing Decentralized Intelligence and Global Connectivity Solidus AI Tech said that the partnership will use Conflux’s existing ecosystem and international connections to promote global collaboration in AI, computing, and blockchain. Conflux has established a favorable reputation for covering both Eastern and Western blockchain markets without contravening Chinese regulatory standards. Its mixed design offers a high-performance environment that is suitable for projects that need not only scalability but also compliance. In the case of Solidus, this collaboration reinforces its continuous endeavor to tie together high-performance computing with decentralized blockchain solutions to allow developers and businesses to use GPU and HPC (high-performance computing) computing on demand. The collaboration between Solidus and Conflux will focus on pushing the limits of the decentralized intelligence that can be achieved through blockchain technologies and AI-based automation and scalable data management. Solidus AI Tech: Powering AI with Eco-Friendly Infrastructure Solidus AI Tech has among the first eco-friendly HPC data centers in Europe, with the HPC on 8,000 square feet of space and operated by $AITECH, the original deflationary AI infrastructure utility token worldwide. The Solidus ecosystem is built on this token and has a variety of solutions, which include GPU rentals, shareable compute, and on-demand AI options. High-performance GPUs with AI, CGI, or research applications can be accessed by the user, and they are even able to rent idle hardware to earn passive income as part of AITECH tokens. The design of the data center is energy-efficient and is built on the principles of sustainability, which does not cost energy-consuming goals. With the Conflux Network, Solidus is set to bring the same to a global citizenry and build an infrastructure that will be more transparent, efficient, and connected to the future of decentralized computing.