Solidus Ai Tech Price(AITECH)
The current price of Solidus Ai Tech (AITECH) today is 0.04127 USD with a current market cap of $ 63.97M USD. AITECH to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Solidus Ai Tech Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 3.38M USD
- Solidus Ai Tech price change within the day is -3.14%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.55B USD
Track the price changes of Solidus Ai Tech for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.0013379
|-3.13%
|30 Days
|$ +0.01829
|+79.59%
|60 Days
|$ +0.00473
|+12.94%
|90 Days
|$ -0.00896
|-17.84%
Today, AITECH recorded a change of $ -0.0013379 (-3.13%), reflecting its latest market activity.Solidus Ai Tech 30-Day Price Change
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.01829 (+79.59%), showing the token's short-term performance.Solidus Ai Tech 60-Day Price Change
Expanding the view to 60 days, AITECH saw a change of $ +0.00473 (+12.94%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.Solidus Ai Tech 90-Day Price Change
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.00896 (-17.84%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Explore the latest pricing details of Solidus Ai Tech: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.03%
-3.13%
+25.66%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Solidus has built an eco-friendly High-Performance Computing (HPC) Data Centre spanning 8,000 sqft in Europe. $AITECH is the world’s first deflationary AI infrastructure utility token, facilitating access to the Artificial Intelligence, GPU Marketplace & Launchpad. GPU Marketplace: Access high-performance GPUs for any task, from smooth cloud gaming to complex AI projects. Rent exactly what you need, for as long as you need it, on the secure, user-friendly platform. No upfront costs, just powerful processing power at competitive rates. AI Marketplace: Discover impactful AI Tools to automate day-to-day business and personal activities on the user-friendly marketplace. Categorized into 3 solutions: Foundational AI Models, AI Agents & Standalone AI Solutions. AITECH Pad Launchpad: Gateway to seed, private & public rounds for premium early-stage projects with a strong focus on AI and infrastructure projects that will become potential clients of the services offered on the AI & GPU Marketplaces. $AITECH stakers gain tiered access, allowing them to participate in these high-potential project launches on the launchpad. $AITECH token powers the Solidus AI Tech ecosystem, enabling seamless service procurement. Conventional payment methods are accepted, with fiat currency transactions seamlessly converted to $AITECH on the Blockchain. Following the unlimited burn mechanism, a percentage of AITECH tokens used for purchasing services will be systematically burnt out of the supply.
|1 AITECH to VND
₫1,086.02005
|1 AITECH to AUD
A$0.0639685
|1 AITECH to GBP
￡0.0309525
|1 AITECH to EUR
€0.0363176
|1 AITECH to USD
$0.04127
|1 AITECH to MYR
RM0.1762229
|1 AITECH to TRY
₺1.5917839
|1 AITECH to JPY
¥5.980023
|1 AITECH to RUB
₽3.4126163
|1 AITECH to INR
₹3.4926801
|1 AITECH to IDR
Rp676.5572688
|1 AITECH to KRW
₩57.8011112
|1 AITECH to PHP
₱2.2970882
|1 AITECH to EGP
￡E.2.0944525
|1 AITECH to BRL
R$0.2331755
|1 AITECH to CAD
C$0.0569526
|1 AITECH to BDT
৳5.030813
|1 AITECH to NGN
₦66.1376512
|1 AITECH to UAH
₴1.716832
|1 AITECH to VES
Bs3.63176
|1 AITECH to PKR
Rs11.6348384
|1 AITECH to KZT
₸21.2400182
|1 AITECH to THB
฿1.366037
|1 AITECH to TWD
NT$1.2674017
|1 AITECH to AED
د.إ0.1514609
|1 AITECH to CHF
Fr0.0338414
|1 AITECH to HKD
HK$0.3198425
|1 AITECH to MAD
.د.م0.3821602
|1 AITECH to MXN
$0.8080666
For a more in-depth understanding of Solidus Ai Tech, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
