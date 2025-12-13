Altura to Israeli New Shekel Conversion Table
ALU to ILS Conversion Table
- 1 ALU0.03 ILS
- 2 ALU0.06 ILS
- 3 ALU0.09 ILS
- 4 ALU0.12 ILS
- 5 ALU0.15 ILS
- 6 ALU0.18 ILS
- 7 ALU0.21 ILS
- 8 ALU0.24 ILS
- 9 ALU0.27 ILS
- 10 ALU0.30 ILS
- 50 ALU1.49 ILS
- 100 ALU2.98 ILS
- 1,000 ALU29.81 ILS
- 5,000 ALU149.04 ILS
- 10,000 ALU298.08 ILS
The table above displays real-time Altura to Israeli New Shekel (ALU to ILS) conversions across a range of values, from 1 ALU to 10,000 ALU. It provides a quick reference for commonly checked ALU amounts using the latest ILS market rates. This is useful for estimating values from small transactions to large holdings. If you are looking for custom ALU to ILS amounts, please use the tool converter above.
ILS to ALU Conversion Table
- 1 ILS33.54 ALU
- 2 ILS67.095 ALU
- 3 ILS100.6 ALU
- 4 ILS134.1 ALU
- 5 ILS167.7 ALU
- 6 ILS201.2 ALU
- 7 ILS234.8 ALU
- 8 ILS268.3 ALU
- 9 ILS301.9 ALU
- 10 ILS335.4 ALU
- 50 ILS1,677 ALU
- 100 ILS3,354 ALU
- 1,000 ILS33,547 ALU
- 5,000 ILS167,737 ALU
- 10,000 ILS335,475 ALU
The table above shows real-time Israeli New Shekel to Altura (ILS to ALU) conversions across a range of amounts, from 1 ILS to 10,000 ILS. It serves as a quick reference to see how much Altura you can get at current rates based on commonly used ILS amounts. For custom values not listed, please use the converter above.
Altura (ALU) is currently trading at ₪ 0.03 ILS , reflecting a 0.21% change over the past 24 hours. The 24-hour trading volume stands at ₪182.68K with a fully diluted market capitalisation of ₪29.51M ILS. For a deeper look at live trends, charts, and historical data, visit our dedicated Altura Price page.
3.19B ILS
Circulation Supply
182.68K
24-Hour Trading Volume
29.51M ILS
Market Cap
0.21%
Price Change (1D)
₪ 0.00967
24H High
₪ 0.00883
24H Low
The ALU to ILS trend chart above displays both live prices and historical movements. You can switch between timeframes—24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, 90 days, and more—to analyse short- and long-term trends, identify market patterns, and track Altura's fluctuations against ILS. This visual tool helps support informed trading and investment decisions. For the most up-to-date market information, check the current Altura price.
ALU to ILS Conversion Summary
As of | 1 ALU = 0.03 ILS | 1 ILS = 33.54 ALU
Today, the exchange rate for 1 ALU to ILS is 0.03 ILS.
Buying 5 ALU will cost 0.15 ILS and 10 ALU is valued at 0.30 ILS.
1 ILS can be traded for 33.54 ALU.
50 ILS can be converted to 1,677 ALU, excluding any platform or gas fees.
The conversion rate of 1 ALU to ILS has changed by -0.33% in the last 7 days.
In the last 24 hours, the rate has fluctuated by 0.21%, reaching a high of 0.03116193469522438 ILS and a low of 0.028455003449724018 ILS.
One month ago, the value of 1 ALU was 0.03754255834533237 ILS, which represents a -20.61% change in its current value.
In the last 90 days, ALU has changed by -0.051206116060715144 ILS, resulting in a -63.21% change in its value.
All About Altura (ALU)
Now that you have calculated the price of Altura (ALU), you can learn more about Altura directly at MEXC. Learn about ALU past, present, and future. Explore its highest ATH, how to buy Altura, trading pairs, and more.
ALU to ILS Conversion Volatility and Price Trends
In the past 24 hours, Altura (ALU) has fluctuated between 0.028455003449724018 ILS and 0.03116193469522438 ILS, reflecting short-term market volatility. Over the last 7 days, the price ranged from a low of 0.028422778077753775 ILS to a high of 0.03560903602711783 ILS. You can view detailed ALU to ILS price movements and volatility data for the past 24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, and 90 days in the table below.
|Last 24 hours
|Last 7 days
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|₪ 0
|₪ 0.03
|₪ 0.03
|₪ 0.09
|Low
|₪ 0
|₪ 0
|₪ 0
|₪ 0
|Average
|₪ 0
|₪ 0
|₪ 0
|₪ 0.03
|Volatility
|+9.46%
|+24.19%
|+40.00%
|+101.85%
|Change
|+4.17%
|+0.33%
|-20.60%
|-62.80%
Altura Price Forecast in ILS for 2026 and 2030
Altura’s price outlook is shaped by market demand, adoption trends, institutional involvement, and broader economic factors. Using a projected 5% annual growth rate, here are some potential ALU to ILS forecasts for the coming years:
ALU Price Prediction for 2026
By 2026, Altura could reach approximately ₪0.03 ILS, assuming consistent annual growth from the current price level.
ALU Price Prediction for 2030
By 2030, ALU may rise to around ₪0.04 ILS, following the same long-term growth model.
These estimates are hypothetical and intended as directional forecasts, not financial advice. For more insights, including short-term forecasts and long-term predictions up to 2040, visit our Altura Price Prediction page for detailed market outlooks and future scenarios.
ALU Trading Pairs Available on MEXC
ALU/USDT
|Trade
The table above shows a list of ALU Spot trading pairs, covering markets where Altura is directly exchanged with major cryptocurrencies such as USDT, USDC, and more. Spot trading allows users to buy or sell ALU at current market prices without using leverage.
Futures
ALUUSDTPerpetual
|Trade
PORTALUSDTPerpetual
|Trade
VIRTUALUSDTPerpetual
|Trade
Explore ALU Futures trading pairs from the most popular Perpetual Futures contracts that allow long and short positions. MEXC is a leading platform in crypto derivatives, offering up to 500x leverage, deep liquidity and a wide selection of Altura futures markets for strategic trading.
Learn How to Buy Altura
Looking to add Altura to your portfolio? Whether you are just getting started or looking to expand your holdings, MEXC makes it easy to buy crypto through credit card, bank transfer, peer-to-peer (P2P) markets, Spot trading, and various options.
Explore the full guide: How to Buy Altura › or Get started now ›
ALU and ILS in USD Terms: Overview and Insights
Altura (ALU) vs USD: Market Comparison
Altura Price Overview
- Current Price (USD): $0.00925
- 7-Day Change: -0.33%
- 30-Day Trend: -20.61%
Why Do Crypto Prices Fluctuate?
- Market Sentiment: News, social media trends, or whale activity can trigger sharp moves.
- Adoption & Utility: Updates to the network, usage growth, or partnerships can influence long-term value.
- Macroeconomics: Inflation, interest rates, and the strength of the US dollar can affect crypto demand.
- Regulatory Changes: Announcements from governments or financial authorities often move the market.
Why This Matters
- A rising price means your crypto is gaining value, which is good for sellers.
- A falling price may offer a buying opportunity. However, it also carries risk.
USD: The Global Benchmark for Crypto Prices
Most cryptocurrencies, including ALU, are priced in US dollars (USD) across global crypto exchanges, regardless of your local currency.
So whether you are converting to ILS, the USD price of ALU remains the primary market benchmark.
[ALU Price] [ALU to USD]
Israeli New Shekel (ILS) vs USD: Market Snapshot
Exchange Rate Overview
- Current Rate (ILS/USD): 0.3102896709222895
- 7-Day Change: +0.15%
- 30-Day Trend: +0.15%
Why Do Exchange Rates Fluctuate?
- Interest Rates: Central banks raising or lowering rates influence investor behaviour.
- Inflation: Lower inflation helps a currency hold its value.
- Economic Indicators: Data like GDP growth, employment, and trade balance impact confidence.
- Market Sentiment: News, policy changes, or political shifts can trigger rapid changes.
Why This Matters
- A stronger ILS means you will pay less to get the same amount of ALU.
- A weaker ILS means you will pay more, even if the crypto's USD price did not change.
Want to Take Advantage of the Current Rate?
Buy ALU securely with ILS on our Buy Crypto channels.
What Influences the ALU to ILS Exchange Rate?
The exchange rate between Altura (ALU) and Israeli New Shekel (ILS) is influenced by a range of global and local factors. If you are interested to trade or invest in ALU, understanding what drives this conversion can help you make more informed decisions.
1. Market Sentiment and News
Crypto markets are highly reactive to sentiment. Positive developments, such as major partnerships, increased adoption, or favourable media coverage-can drive up demand and increase the ALU to ILS rate. On the flip side, negative press, security issues, or regulatory actions may result in price drops.
2. Government Regulation and Legal Clarity
The regulatory environment in both the cryptocurrency's key markets and ILS-issuing countries plays a major role. Supportive policies can increase confidence and adoption, pushing rates higher. On the other hand, restrictive or unclear regulations often introduce market uncertainty.
3. ILS Currency Strength and Local Economic Indicators
Traditional economic factors like interest rates, inflation, and GDP performance directly influence ILS's strength. When ILS weakens due to inflation or policy changes, investors may seek alternatives like ALU, increasing demand and raising the exchange rate.
4. Blockchain and Technology Developments
For cryptocurrencies like Altura, improvements in technology such as network upgrades, scalability solutions, or ecosystem expansion-often lead to increased adoption and price growth. These changes can enhance investor confidence and influence exchange rates positively.
5. Global Financial Events and Market Trends
Macroeconomic trends such as global inflation fears, geopolitical tensions, or changes in interest rates by central banks can prompt a shift toward digital assets as a store of value. In uncertain times, demand for ALU may rise, impacting its conversion to ILS.
Convert ALU to ILS Instantly
Use our real-time ALU to ILS converter to track the latest rates. Whether you are planning a trade or watching market trends, our tool offers up-to-the-minute pricing and historical charts to help you stay informed.
How to Convert ALU to ILS?
Enter the Amount of ALU
Start by entering how much ALU you want to convert into ILS using our real-time converter. The system instantly calculates the value based on the latest market rate. You can also choose a different cryptocurrency or fiat currency if needed.
Check the Live ALU to ILS Rate
See the most accurate and up-to-date ALU to ILS exchange rate. To make smarter decisions, browse the rest of the page to learn what affects the conversion rate and explore more insights about ALU and ILS.
Convert or Get Started on MEXC
Ready to add ALU to your portfolio? Learn how to buy ALU with our step-by-step beginner guide, or sign up on MEXC to start trading instantly. MEXC offers one of the largest selections of cryptocurrencies with competitive rates and low fees.
Frequently Asked Questions
How is the ALU to ILS exchange rate calculated?
The ALU to ILS exchange rate calculation is based on the current value of ALU (often in USD or USDT), converted to ILS using institutional-grade FX rates. The rate reflects real-time market pricing pulled from deep global liquidity sources.
Why does the ALU to ILS rate change so frequently?
ALU to ILS rate changes so frequently because both Altura and Israeli New Shekel are constantly influenced by global news, supply/demand, and market activity. Thus, their prices can shift every few seconds, especially during periods of high volatility.
What's the difference between the displayed rate and what I actually receive when converting?
The displayed ALU to ILS rate is real-time and reflects market conditions. However, actual conversion rates may vary slightly due to slippage, network delays, or platform spreads at the moment of execution.
Can the ALU to ILS rate vary between exchanges?
Yes. Pricing differences can occur due to variations in trading volume, liquidity, regional demand, and fee structures across platforms.
Why might the ALU to ILS rate be higher or lower today compared to yesterday?
Rates can change due to a range of factors. It includes macroeconomic news, investor sentiment, central bank announcements, inflation reports, or crypto-specific developments like protocol upgrades or ETF approvals.
Is now a good time to convert ALU to ILS or should I wait?
There is no guaranteed “right” time. Check price trends, look at historical data, and consider both global economic factors and market sentiment to inform your decision.
What tools can help me time my ALU to ILS conversion better?
Live charts, moving averages, volume trends, RSI, and market news all provide useful signals. Some users also set price alerts to act at key thresholds.
How can I understand the trend of ALU against ILS over time?
You can understand the ALU against ILS price trend by using the interactive chart on this page to compare historical pricing, spot trends, and identify past volatility zones.
How do news and regulations affect the ALU to ILS rate?
Yes. Local regulation, inflation data, interest rate changes, or geopolitical events can strengthen or weaken ILS, impacting the conversion rate even if ALU stays flat.
What crypto-specific events can influence the ALU to ILS exchange rate?
Altura halvings, Ethereum upgrades, whale movements, ETF approvals, and exchange listings often drive price spikes or drops, which directly affect the ALU to ILS rate.
Can I compare the ALU to ILS rate with other currencies?
Yes. Our converter allows you to switch easily between other fiat currencies or cryptocurrencies to find the most favourable conversion rates.
How do I know if the ALU to ILS rate is fair?
Simply check the rate against major market indexes or on multiple exchanges. Our converter pulls from real-time, aggregated data to ensure competitive pricing.
What is the best way to monitor the ALU to ILS rate over the day?
Bookmark this page or the Altura price page, and use the live price chart to track intra-day movements and spot potential entry points.
Is the ALU to ILS conversion rate affected by weekends or holidays?
Yes, crypto trades 24/7, but ILS markets and liquidity can slow on weekends or holidays. This could potentially widen spreads or reduce price stability.
Can I set a target ALU to ILS price and convert when it hits?
While the converter doesn't execute trades, you can set alerts or use limit orders on MEXC's trading platform to automate execution based on price targets.
Where can I learn more about what influences Altura and the Israeli New Shekel?
You may browse through the page above for in-depth content on macro factors, market drivers, and historical performance insights for both Altura and the British Pound.
What is the difference between converting ALU to ILS and trading it?
Converting is a 1:1 value check. It means that you are converting your ILS into ALU of equal value. Meanwhile, trading involves buying/selling on the open market, often with more control (and risk) through tools like limit orders and leverage.
Is ALU to ILS a common reference for crypto investors?
Most investors monitor ALU prices in USD or stablecoins like USDT, which serve as global benchmarks. Still, ALU to ILS can be valuable for users looking to assess real-world value, hedge against local currency fluctuations, or plan region-specific cash-outs.
What happens to the ALU to ILS rate during major economic events?
During inflation reports, rate hikes, or crises, fiat volatility increases, it may either weaken or strengthen ILS against crypto, depending on global investor response.
How does MEXC ensure accurate and competitive ALU to ILS rates?
MEXC aggregates rates from deep global liquidity pools, applies low spreads, and updates pricing in real time to reflect live market conditions, ensuring fairness and transparency.
