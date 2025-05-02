What is Altura (ALU)

Altura makes it easy to build, scale, and monetize Web3 games. Altura's API and SDKs allow users to create, update, and transfer NFTs in-game without technical complexity or costly investment. Its built-in authentication tools secure users’ NFT economy, simplify users’ enrollment, and instill trust in players’ base.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Altura What is the price of Altura (ALU) today? The live price of Altura (ALU) is 0.02707 USD . What is the market cap of Altura (ALU)? The current market cap of Altura is $ 26.80M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of ALU by its real-time market price of 0.02707 USD . What is the circulating supply of Altura (ALU)? The current circulating supply of Altura (ALU) is 990.00M USD . What was the highest price of Altura (ALU)? As of 2025-05-03 , the highest price of Altura (ALU) is 0.17573 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Altura (ALU)? The 24-hour trading volume of Altura (ALU) is $ 192.88K USD . You can discover more tradeable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

