Altura Logo

Altura Price(ALU)

USD

Altura (ALU) Live Price Chart

$0.02711
$0.02711$0.02711
-0.03%(1D)

ALU Live Price Data & Information

The current price of Altura (ALU) today is 0.02707 USD with a current market cap of $ 26.80M USD. ALU to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Altura Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 192.88K USD
- Altura price change within the day is -0.03%
- It has a circulating supply of 990.00M USD

Get real-time price updates of the ALU to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate ALU price information.

ALU Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Altura for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.0000081-0.03%
30 Days$ -0.01364-33.51%
60 Days$ -0.02363-46.61%
90 Days$ -0.06753-71.39%
Altura Price Change Today

Today, ALU recorded a change of $ -0.0000081 (-0.03%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Altura 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.01364 (-33.51%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Altura 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, ALU saw a change of $ -0.02363 (-46.61%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Altura 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.06753 (-71.39%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

ALU Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Altura: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.02491
$ 0.02491$ 0.02491

$ 0.0299
$ 0.0299$ 0.0299

$ 0.17573
$ 0.17573$ 0.17573

-0.34%

-0.03%

-12.12%

ALU Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 26.80M
$ 26.80M$ 26.80M

$ 192.88K
$ 192.88K$ 192.88K

990.00M
990.00M 990.00M

What is Altura (ALU)

Altura makes it easy to build, scale, and monetize Web3 games. Altura's API and SDKs allow users to create, update, and transfer NFTs in-game without technical complexity or costly investment. Its built-in authentication tools secure users’ NFT economy, simplify users’ enrollment, and instill trust in players’ base.

Altura is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Altura investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check ALU staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Altura on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Altura buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Altura Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Altura, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of ALU? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Altura price prediction page.

Altura Price History

Tracing ALU's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing ALU's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Altura price history page.

How to buy Altura (ALU)

Looking for how to buy Altura? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Altura on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

ALU to Local Currencies

1 ALU to VND
712.34705
1 ALU to AUD
A$0.0419585
1 ALU to GBP
0.0203025
1 ALU to EUR
0.0238216
1 ALU to USD
$0.02707
1 ALU to MYR
RM0.1155889
1 ALU to TRY
1.0438192
1 ALU to JPY
¥3.9240672
1 ALU to RUB
2.2397718
1 ALU to INR
2.2887685
1 ALU to IDR
Rp443.7704208
1 ALU to KRW
37.9131592
1 ALU to PHP
1.5064455
1 ALU to EGP
￡E.1.3740732
1 ALU to BRL
R$0.1529455
1 ALU to CAD
C$0.0373566
1 ALU to BDT
3.299833
1 ALU to NGN
43.3812992
1 ALU to UAH
1.126112
1 ALU to VES
Bs2.32802
1 ALU to PKR
Rs7.6315744
1 ALU to KZT
13.9318462
1 ALU to THB
฿0.8968291
1 ALU to TWD
NT$0.8324025
1 ALU to AED
د.إ0.0993469
1 ALU to CHF
Fr0.0221974
1 ALU to HKD
HK$0.2097925
1 ALU to MAD
.د.م0.2506682
1 ALU to MXN
$0.5303013

Altura Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Altura, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Altura Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Altura

Hot News

From Exchange to Ecosystem Builder: MEXC Celebrates 7th Anniversary at TOKEN2049 Dubai with $300M Ecosystem Development Fund Launch

MEXC as an exclusive Title Sponsor at Token2049 Dubai, celebrated its 7th anniversary and announced a $300M ecosystem development fund!

May 2, 2025

The FTX Collapse: A Deep Dive into One of Crypto’s Biggest Scandals

In this extended article, we will explore in more detail how the rise and fall of FTX unfolded, the key figures involved, the systemic issues exposed, and the lasting impact it has had on the cryptocurrency market and its regulatory landscape.

May 2, 2025

What is Pumpfun (PUMP) – Viral Solana Memecoin Generator

Discover what Pumpfun is, how it works, and why it’s going viral in the Solana ecosystem. Learn how to create tokens, the risks involved, and whether it’s worth the hype.

May 2, 2025
View More

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

Calculator

Amount

ALU
USD

1 ALU = 0.02707 USD

Trade

ALUUSDT
$0.02707
$0.02707$0.02707
-3.22%

Join MEXC Today

-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee