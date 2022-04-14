Altura (ALU) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Altura (ALU), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Altura (ALU) Information Altura makes it easy to build, scale, and monetize Web3 games. Altura's API and SDKs allow users to create, update, and transfer NFTs in-game without technical complexity or costly investment. Its built-in authentication tools secure users’ NFT economy, simplify users’ enrollment, and instill trust in players’ base. Official Website: https://www.altura.com/ Whitepaper: http://altura.com/whitepaper.pdf Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/token/0x8263CD1601FE73C066bf49cc09841f35348e3be0 Buy ALU Now!

Altura (ALU) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Altura (ALU), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 5.65M $ 5.65M $ 5.65M Total Supply: -- -- -- Circulating Supply: $ 990.00M $ 990.00M $ 990.00M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): -- -- -- All-Time High: $ 0.17573 $ 0.17573 $ 0.17573 All-Time Low: $ 0.00233284 $ 0.00233284 $ 0.00233284 Current Price: $ 0.00571 $ 0.00571 $ 0.00571 Learn more about Altura (ALU) price

Altura (ALU) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Altura (ALU) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ALU tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ALU tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand ALU's tokenomics, explore ALU token's live price!

