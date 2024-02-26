Dive deeper into how KAS tokens are issued, allocated, and unlocked. This section highlights key aspects of the token's economic structure: utility, incentives, and vesting.

Kaspa (KAS) is the native token of the Kaspa network, a Proof-of-Work (PoW) blockchain utilizing a blockDAG architecture. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of its token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, and mechanisms related to locking and unlocking.

Issuance Mechanism

Mining & Block Rewards:

KAS is issued exclusively through mining. Miners validate transactions and add blocks to the network, receiving newly minted KAS and transaction fees as rewards.

Block Reward Schedule: Initial block reward: 500 KAS per block As of February 26, 2024: 81 KAS per block Halving Mechanism: The block reward decreases geometrically each month by a factor of (1/2)^(1/12), resulting in a smooth, continuous reduction rather than discrete halvings. Maximum Supply: Capped at 70 billion KAS , expected to be fully mined around the year 2057.



Parameter Value/Description Initial Block Reward 500 KAS Current Block Reward 81 KAS (as of Feb 26, 2024) Halving Schedule Geometric monthly: (1/2)^(1/12) Max Supply 70,000,000,000 KAS Emission End ~2057

Allocation Mechanism

No Premine or Pre-allocation:

All KAS tokens are distributed via mining. There was no premine, ICO, or pre-allocation to founders, team, or investors.

Community Crowdfunding:

The community has conducted crowdfunding campaigns for ecosystem initiatives, but these are funded by voluntary contributions, not by reserved token allocations.

Usage and Incentive Mechanism

Primary Uses: Peer-to-Peer Payments: KAS is used for direct value transfer between users. Transaction Fees: All network transactions require a fee paid in KAS, which is collected by miners. Miner Incentives: Miners are incentivized through block rewards and transaction fees.

No Staking or Liquidity Provision:

Kaspa does not have staking or liquidity provision mechanisms. Participation in consensus is strictly through PoW mining.

Use Case Description Payments Peer-to-peer value transfer Transaction Fees Paid in KAS, incentivizing miners Mining Rewards Block rewards + transaction fees

Locking Mechanism

No Protocol-level Locking:

There is no native token locking or vesting mechanism in Kaspa. All tokens mined are immediately liquid and transferable.

No Scheduled Unlocks:

Since there is no pre-allocation or vesting, there are no scheduled unlock events for KAS.

Unlocking Time

Not Applicable:

As there are no locked or vested tokens, there is no unlocking schedule for KAS.

Circulating Supply (Recent Data)

Date Circulating Supply (KAS) 2025-07-02 26,360,000,000 2025-07-03 26,360,000,000 2025-07-04 26,360,000,000 2025-07-05 26,360,000,000 2025-07-06 26,360,000,000 2025-07-07 26,360,000,000

Summary Table

Aspect Details Issuance PoW mining, geometric monthly halving, max 70B KAS Allocation 100% via mining, no premine, no team/investor allocation Usage/Incentives Payments, transaction fees, miner rewards Locking None (all tokens liquid upon mining) Unlocking Not applicable Circulating Supply ~26.36B KAS (as of July 2025)

Key Takeaways

Kaspa’s tokenomics are among the most transparent and decentralized in the industry, with no premine, no vesting, and all tokens distributed through open mining.

The geometric halving schedule ensures a predictable, long-term emission curve, with full supply reached by 2057.

There are no protocol-level mechanisms for locking or unlocking tokens, and all KAS is immediately liquid upon mining.

