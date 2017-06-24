Quantum R. Ledger (QRL) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Quantum R. Ledger (QRL), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Quantum R. Ledger (QRL) Information The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a 'fully quantum resistant blockchain network, using PQ-CRYPTO recommended/IETF standardized cryptography'. The QRL utilizes a hash-based eXtended Merkle Tree Signature Scheme (XMSS) instead of ECDSA, which is reportedly vulnerable to quantum attacks and found in many other blockchain projects. The project claims that the security of its platform is complemented by a suite of applications and a development ecosystem which allows users to 'easily build blockchain applications on its provably quantum resistant network'. Official Website: https://theqrl.org/ Whitepaper: https://github.com/theQRL/Whitepaper/blob/master/QRL_whitepaper.pdf Block Explorer: https://explorer.theqrl.org/ Buy QRL Now!

Quantum R. Ledger (QRL) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Quantum R. Ledger (QRL), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 48.82M $ 48.82M $ 48.82M Total Supply: $ 105.00M $ 105.00M $ 105.00M Circulating Supply: $ 67.94M $ 67.94M $ 67.94M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 75.45M $ 75.45M $ 75.45M All-Time High: $ 1.28 $ 1.28 $ 1.28 All-Time Low: $ 0.0408362163245 $ 0.0408362163245 $ 0.0408362163245 Current Price: $ 0.71861 $ 0.71861 $ 0.71861 Learn more about Quantum R. Ledger (QRL) price

Quantum R. Ledger (QRL) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Quantum R. Ledger (QRL) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of QRL tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many QRL tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand QRL's tokenomics, explore QRL token's live price!

Quantum R. Ledger (QRL) Price History Analysing the price history of QRL helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore QRL Price History now!

QRL Price Prediction Want to know where QRL might be heading? Our QRL price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See QRL token's Price Prediction now!

