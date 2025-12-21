Ankr, a well-known Web3 infrastructure entity, has collaborated with Kava Chain, a popular decentralized blockchain. In this collaboration, Ankr is going to serve as Kava Chain’s core RPC provider. As per Ankr’s official social media announcement, the partnership is poised to bolster the growing institutional ecosystem of Kava Chain with more scalable, reliable, and faster blockchain connectivity. Hence, the development could play a pivotal role in accelerating the technical evolution of Kava. Ankr's proud to continue powering the @KAVA_CHAIN ecosystem as their primary RPC provider.It's a big deal – Kava has become one of the most reliable destinations for institutions and high-value asset flows, with global-grade custody, secure cross-chain architecture, and a… pic.twitter.com/RszIUx7BXR— Ankr (@ankr) December 1, 2025 Ankr Backs Kava Chain with Next-Gen RPC Infrastructure to Power Institutional Growth The partnership takes into account Ankr’s services as the main RPC provider for Kava Chain. This move attempts to improve network performance, institutional trust, and back the key objective of Kava Chain to become a secure platform for worldwide digital asset flows. Additionally, this development also fosters Kava Chain’s focus on capital efficiency, interoperability, and safety to scale digital assets and maintain the broader momentum of institutional adoption. In addition to this, Ankr’s evolving package of tools for developers backs Kava’s accessibility, permitting emerging Web3 enterprises and teams to enter the ecosystem with minimum friction. At the same time, the partnership combines the secure foundation of Kava Chain with the efficient RPC delivery of Ankr. This forms an environment that significantly contributes to the sustained network growth. Along with that, Ankr endeavors to back the Kava’s efforts to improve high-value flows and deeper liquidity. Collaboration Boosts Network Reliability, Scalability, and Security According to Ankr, the collaboration with Kava Chain includes the provision of resilient and fast RPC infrastructure for smooth ecosystem scaling. The respective move also supports the long-term goals of Kava Chain to deliver secure asset expansion apart from sustaining considerable reliability and throughput. Overall, the duo is moving forward to advance ecosystem efficiency, heighten performance, and ecosystem efficiency, driving high-value Web3 platforms across the globe.

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.