The Israeli New Shekel (ILS) is the official currency of the State of Israel, a significant player in the global economy. Introduced to replace the old Shekel due to a period of hyperinflation, the Israeli New Shekel has since stabilized and established itself as a reliable and strong currency. It is used in everyday transactions within the country, from buying groceries to larger scale business transactions.

The Israeli New Shekel is commonly referred to as simply the Shekel in Israel. It is subdivided into 100 smaller units known as agorot. The Bank of Israel, the country's central bank, is responsible for issuing and regulating the Israeli New Shekel. It is also responsible for maintaining the stability of the currency and ensuring it serves its role as a medium of exchange, store of value, and unit of account.

In addition to its domestic use, the Israeli New Shekel also plays a significant role in international finance. Israel has a diverse and technologically advanced economy, with the Shekel being used in international trade and foreign exchange markets. Despite being a relatively small country, Israel's currency has gained recognition for its stability and strength.

The Israeli New Shekel is also used as a benchmark by other countries in the Middle East and North Africa region. Its stability and strength make it an attractive choice for these countries as they seek to stabilize their own currencies. Moreover, the Shekel's role in the global economy is likely to continue growing as Israel's economy continues to expand and diversify.

In conclusion, the Israeli New Shekel is not just a national currency but also an important player in the global economy. Its role extends beyond Israel's borders, influencing other currencies and contributing to global financial stability. It is a testament to the strength and resilience of Israel's economy, serving as a symbol of the country's economic prowess.