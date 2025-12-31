ANOME Price Today

The live ANOME (ANOME) price today is $ 0.05359, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current ANOME to USD conversion rate is $ 0.05359 per ANOME.

ANOME currently ranks #1815 by market capitalisation at $ 1.61M, with a circulating supply of 30.00M ANOME. During the last 24 hours, ANOME traded between $ 0.05162 (low) and $ 0.05367 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.21166729238580834, while the all-time low was $ 0.051356997842576295.

In short-term performance, ANOME moved +0.05% in the last hour and -1.71% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 52.70K.

ANOME (ANOME) Market Information

Rank No.1815 Market Cap $ 1.61M$ 1.61M $ 1.61M Volume (24H) $ 52.70K$ 52.70K $ 52.70K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 53.59M$ 53.59M $ 53.59M Circulation Supply 30.00M 30.00M 30.00M Max Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Total Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Circulation Rate 3.00% Public Blockchain BSC

The current Market Cap of ANOME is $ 1.61M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 52.70K. The circulating supply of ANOME is 30.00M, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 53.59M.