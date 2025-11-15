ANOME (ANOME) Tokenomics Discover key insights into ANOME (ANOME), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

ANOME (ANOME) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for ANOME (ANOME), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 3.36M $ 3.36M $ 3.36M Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 30.00M $ 30.00M $ 30.00M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 111.88M $ 111.88M $ 111.88M All-Time High: $ 0.205 $ 0.205 $ 0.205 All-Time Low: $ 0.07743573506739244 $ 0.07743573506739244 $ 0.07743573506739244 Current Price: $ 0.11188 $ 0.11188 $ 0.11188 Learn more about ANOME (ANOME) price Buy ANOME Now!

ANOME (ANOME) Information Anome is a blockchain-based GameFi and asset issuance platform merging DeFi, NFTFi, and AI. It introduces a transparent fund-locking mechanism to prevent rug pulls, while enabling players to mint, trade, and battle NFT cards, earn through LP mining, and engage in DAO governance. Anome is a blockchain-based GameFi and asset issuance platform merging DeFi, NFTFi, and AI. It introduces a transparent fund-locking mechanism to prevent rug pulls, while enabling players to mint, trade, and battle NFT cards, earn through LP mining, and engage in DAO governance. Official Website: https://www.anome.xyz Whitepaper: https://anome-1.gitbook.io/anome/ Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/token/0x6bc3855827fa6ee1229c937a26bb9fca1a0ffbf0

ANOME (ANOME) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of ANOME (ANOME) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ANOME tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ANOME tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand ANOME's tokenomics, explore ANOME token's live price!

