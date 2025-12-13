ApeX Protocol to Gambian Dalasi Conversion Table
APEX to GMD Conversion Table
- 1 APEX38.19 GMD
- 2 APEX76.38 GMD
- 3 APEX114.57 GMD
- 4 APEX152.76 GMD
- 5 APEX190.95 GMD
- 6 APEX229.14 GMD
- 7 APEX267.33 GMD
- 8 APEX305.52 GMD
- 9 APEX343.71 GMD
- 10 APEX381.90 GMD
- 50 APEX1,909.50 GMD
- 100 APEX3,819.00 GMD
- 1,000 APEX38,190.01 GMD
- 5,000 APEX190,950.05 GMD
- 10,000 APEX381,900.11 GMD
The table above displays real-time ApeX Protocol to Gambian Dalasi (APEX to GMD) conversions across a range of values, from 1 APEX to 10,000 APEX. It provides a quick reference for commonly checked APEX amounts using the latest GMD market rates. This is useful for estimating values from small transactions to large holdings. If you are looking for custom APEX to GMD amounts, please use the tool converter above.
GMD to APEX Conversion Table
- 1 GMD0.02618 APEX
- 2 GMD0.05236 APEX
- 3 GMD0.07855 APEX
- 4 GMD0.1047 APEX
- 5 GMD0.1309 APEX
- 6 GMD0.1571 APEX
- 7 GMD0.1832 APEX
- 8 GMD0.2094 APEX
- 9 GMD0.2356 APEX
- 10 GMD0.2618 APEX
- 50 GMD1.309 APEX
- 100 GMD2.618 APEX
- 1,000 GMD26.18 APEX
- 5,000 GMD130.9 APEX
- 10,000 GMD261.8 APEX
The table above shows real-time Gambian Dalasi to ApeX Protocol (GMD to APEX) conversions across a range of amounts, from 1 GMD to 10,000 GMD. It serves as a quick reference to see how much ApeX Protocol you can get at current rates based on commonly used GMD amounts. For custom values not listed, please use the converter above.
ApeX Protocol (APEX) is currently trading at D 38.19 GMD , reflecting a 1.35% change over the past 24 hours. The 24-hour trading volume stands at D5.43M with a fully diluted market capitalisation of D4.87B GMD. For a deeper look at live trends, charts, and historical data, visit our dedicated ApeX Protocol Price page.
9.31B GMD
Circulation Supply
5.43M
24-Hour Trading Volume
4.87B GMD
Market Cap
1.35%
Price Change (1D)
D 0.5327
24H High
D 0.5011
24H Low
The APEX to GMD trend chart above displays both live prices and historical movements. You can switch between timeframes—24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, 90 days, and more—to analyse short- and long-term trends, identify market patterns, and track ApeX Protocol's fluctuations against GMD. This visual tool helps support informed trading and investment decisions. For the most up-to-date market information, check the current ApeX Protocol price.
APEX to GMD Conversion Summary
As of | 1 APEX = 38.19 GMD | 1 GMD = 0.02618 APEX
Today, the exchange rate for 1 APEX to GMD is 38.19 GMD.
Buying 5 APEX will cost 190.95 GMD and 10 APEX is valued at 381.90 GMD.
1 GMD can be traded for 0.02618 APEX.
50 GMD can be converted to 1.309 APEX, excluding any platform or gas fees.
The conversion rate of 1 APEX to GMD has changed by -1.20% in the last 7 days.
In the last 24 hours, the rate has fluctuated by 1.35%, reaching a high of 38.8760150641314 GMD and a low of 36.569872627438045 GMD.
One month ago, the value of 1 APEX was 56.21587085395236 GMD, which represents a -32.09% change in its current value.
In the last 90 days, APEX has changed by 19.412464815203595 GMD, resulting in a +103.54% change in its value.
All About ApeX Protocol (APEX)
Now that you have calculated the price of ApeX Protocol (APEX), you can learn more about ApeX Protocol directly at MEXC.
APEX to GMD Conversion Volatility and Price Trends
In the past 24 hours, ApeX Protocol (APEX) has fluctuated between 36.569872627438045 GMD and 38.8760150641314 GMD, reflecting short-term market volatility. Over the last 7 days, the price ranged from a low of 36.46040384088615 GMD to a high of 42.160078660688406 GMD. You can view detailed APEX to GMD price movements and volatility data for the past 24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, and 90 days in the table below.
|Last 24 hours
|Last 7 days
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|D 38.67
|D 41.59
|D 62.03
|D 198.5
|Low
|D 36.48
|D 35.75
|D 35.75
|D 15.32
|Average
|D 37.21
|D 37.94
|D 48.16
|D 69.33
|Volatility
|+6.30%
|+14.77%
|+45.51%
|+979.76%
|Change
|+4.21%
|-1.15%
|-32.12%
|+103.43%
ApeX Protocol Price Forecast in GMD for 2026 and 2030
ApeX Protocol’s price outlook is shaped by market demand, adoption trends, institutional involvement, and broader economic factors. Using a projected 5% annual growth rate, here are some potential APEX to GMD forecasts for the coming years:
APEX Price Prediction for 2026
By 2026, ApeX Protocol could reach approximately D40.10 GMD, assuming consistent annual growth from the current price level.
APEX Price Prediction for 2030
By 2030, APEX may rise to around D48.74 GMD, following the same long-term growth model.
These estimates are hypothetical and intended as directional forecasts, not financial advice. For more insights, including short-term forecasts and long-term predictions up to 2040, visit our ApeX Protocol Price Prediction page for detailed market outlooks and future scenarios.
APEX Trading Pairs Available on MEXC
APEX/USDT
|Trade
The table above shows a list of APEX Spot trading pairs, covering markets where ApeX Protocol is directly exchanged with major cryptocurrencies such as USDT, USDC, and more. Spot trading allows users to buy or sell APEX at current market prices without using leverage.
Futures
APEXUSDTPerpetual
|Trade
Explore APEX Futures trading pairs from the most popular Perpetual Futures contracts that allow long and short positions. MEXC is a leading platform in crypto derivatives, offering up to 500x leverage, deep liquidity and a wide selection of ApeX Protocol futures markets for strategic trading.
Learn How to Buy ApeX Protocol
Looking to add ApeX Protocol to your portfolio? Whether you are just getting started or looking to expand your holdings, MEXC makes it easy to buy crypto through credit card, bank transfer, peer-to-peer (P2P) markets, Spot trading, and various options.
Explore the full guide: How to Buy ApeX Protocol ›
APEX and GMD in USD Terms: Overview and Insights
ApeX Protocol (APEX) vs USD: Market Comparison
ApeX Protocol Price Overview
- Current Price (USD): $0.5233
- 7-Day Change: -1.20%
- 30-Day Trend: -32.09%
Why Do Crypto Prices Fluctuate?
- Market Sentiment: News, social media trends, or whale activity can trigger sharp moves.
- Adoption & Utility: Updates to the network, usage growth, or partnerships can influence long-term value.
- Macroeconomics: Inflation, interest rates, and the strength of the US dollar can affect crypto demand.
- Regulatory Changes: Announcements from governments or financial authorities often move the market.
Why This Matters
- A rising price means your crypto is gaining value, which is good for sellers.
- A falling price may offer a buying opportunity. However, it also carries risk.
USD: The Global Benchmark for Crypto Prices
Most cryptocurrencies, including APEX, are priced in US dollars (USD) across global crypto exchanges, regardless of your local currency.
So whether you are converting to GMD, the USD price of APEX remains the primary market benchmark.
[APEX Price] [APEX to USD]
Gambian Dalasi (GMD) vs USD: Market Snapshot
Exchange Rate Overview
- Current Rate (GMD/USD): 0.01369856352068425
- 7-Day Change: -0.68%
- 30-Day Trend: -0.68%
Why Do Exchange Rates Fluctuate?
- Interest Rates: Central banks raising or lowering rates influence investor behaviour.
- Inflation: Lower inflation helps a currency hold its value.
- Economic Indicators: Data like GDP growth, employment, and trade balance impact confidence.
- Market Sentiment: News, policy changes, or political shifts can trigger rapid changes.
Why This Matters
- A stronger GMD means you will pay less to get the same amount of APEX.
- A weaker GMD means you will pay more, even if the crypto's USD price did not change.
Want to Take Advantage of the Current Rate?
Buy APEX securely with GMD on our Buy Crypto channels.
What Influences the APEX to GMD Exchange Rate?
The exchange rate between ApeX Protocol (APEX) and Gambian Dalasi (GMD) is influenced by a range of global and local factors. If you are interested to trade or invest in APEX, understanding what drives this conversion can help you make more informed decisions.
1. Market Sentiment and News
Crypto markets are highly reactive to sentiment. Positive developments, such as major partnerships, increased adoption, or favourable media coverage-can drive up demand and increase the APEX to GMD rate. On the flip side, negative press, security issues, or regulatory actions may result in price drops.
2. Government Regulation and Legal Clarity
The regulatory environment in both the cryptocurrency's key markets and GMD-issuing countries plays a major role. Supportive policies can increase confidence and adoption, pushing rates higher. On the other hand, restrictive or unclear regulations often introduce market uncertainty.
3. GMD Currency Strength and Local Economic Indicators
Traditional economic factors like interest rates, inflation, and GDP performance directly influence GMD's strength. When GMD weakens due to inflation or policy changes, investors may seek alternatives like APEX, increasing demand and raising the exchange rate.
4. Blockchain and Technology Developments
For cryptocurrencies like ApeX Protocol, improvements in technology such as network upgrades, scalability solutions, or ecosystem expansion-often lead to increased adoption and price growth. These changes can enhance investor confidence and influence exchange rates positively.
5. Global Financial Events and Market Trends
Macroeconomic trends such as global inflation fears, geopolitical tensions, or changes in interest rates by central banks can prompt a shift toward digital assets as a store of value. In uncertain times, demand for APEX may rise, impacting its conversion to GMD.
Convert APEX to GMD Instantly
Use our real-time APEX to GMD converter to track the latest rates. Whether you are planning a trade or watching market trends, our tool offers up-to-the-minute pricing and historical charts to help you stay informed.
How to Convert APEX to GMD?
Enter the Amount of APEX
Start by entering how much APEX you want to convert into GMD using our real-time converter. The system instantly calculates the value based on the latest market rate. You can also choose a different cryptocurrency or fiat currency if needed.
Check the Live APEX to GMD Rate
See the most accurate and up-to-date APEX to GMD exchange rate. To make smarter decisions, browse the rest of the page to learn what affects the conversion rate and explore more insights about APEX and GMD.
Convert or Get Started on MEXC
Ready to add APEX to your portfolio? Learn how to buy APEX with our step-by-step beginner guide, or sign up on MEXC to start trading instantly.
Frequently Asked Questions
How is the APEX to GMD exchange rate calculated?
The APEX to GMD exchange rate calculation is based on the current value of APEX (often in USD or USDT), converted to GMD using institutional-grade FX rates. The rate reflects real-time market pricing pulled from deep global liquidity sources.
Why does the APEX to GMD rate change so frequently?
APEX to GMD rate changes so frequently because both ApeX Protocol and Gambian Dalasi are constantly influenced by global news, supply/demand, and market activity. Thus, their prices can shift every few seconds, especially during periods of high volatility.
What's the difference between the displayed rate and what I actually receive when converting?
The displayed APEX to GMD rate is real-time and reflects market conditions. However, actual conversion rates may vary slightly due to slippage, network delays, or platform spreads at the moment of execution.
Can the APEX to GMD rate vary between exchanges?
Yes. Pricing differences can occur due to variations in trading volume, liquidity, regional demand, and fee structures across platforms.
Why might the APEX to GMD rate be higher or lower today compared to yesterday?
Rates can change due to a range of factors. It includes macroeconomic news, investor sentiment, central bank announcements, inflation reports, or crypto-specific developments like protocol upgrades or ETF approvals.
Is now a good time to convert APEX to GMD or should I wait?
There is no guaranteed “right” time. Check price trends, look at historical data, and consider both global economic factors and market sentiment to inform your decision.
What tools can help me time my APEX to GMD conversion better?
Live charts, moving averages, volume trends, RSI, and market news all provide useful signals. Some users also set price alerts to act at key thresholds.
How can I understand the trend of APEX against GMD over time?
You can understand the APEX against GMD price trend by using the interactive chart on this page to compare historical pricing, spot trends, and identify past volatility zones.
How do news and regulations affect the APEX to GMD rate?
Yes. Local regulation, inflation data, interest rate changes, or geopolitical events can strengthen or weaken GMD, impacting the conversion rate even if APEX stays flat.
What crypto-specific events can influence the APEX to GMD exchange rate?
ApeX Protocol halvings, Ethereum upgrades, whale movements, ETF approvals, and exchange listings often drive price spikes or drops, which directly affect the APEX to GMD rate.
Can I compare the APEX to GMD rate with other currencies?
Yes. Our converter allows you to switch easily between other fiat currencies or cryptocurrencies to find the most favourable conversion rates.
How do I know if the APEX to GMD rate is fair?
Simply check the rate against major market indexes or on multiple exchanges. Our converter pulls from real-time, aggregated data to ensure competitive pricing.
What is the best way to monitor the APEX to GMD rate over the day?
Bookmark this page or the ApeX Protocol price page, and use the live price chart to track intra-day movements and spot potential entry points.
Is the APEX to GMD conversion rate affected by weekends or holidays?
Yes, crypto trades 24/7, but GMD markets and liquidity can slow on weekends or holidays. This could potentially widen spreads or reduce price stability.
Can I set a target APEX to GMD price and convert when it hits?
While the converter doesn't execute trades, you can set alerts or use limit orders on MEXC's trading platform to automate execution based on price targets.
Where can I learn more about what influences ApeX Protocol and the Gambian Dalasi?
You may browse through the page above for in-depth content on macro factors, market drivers, and historical performance insights for both ApeX Protocol and the British Pound.
What is the difference between converting APEX to GMD and trading it?
Converting is a 1:1 value check. It means that you are converting your GMD into APEX of equal value. Meanwhile, trading involves buying/selling on the open market, often with more control (and risk) through tools like limit orders and leverage.
Is APEX to GMD a common reference for crypto investors?
Most investors monitor APEX prices in USD or stablecoins like USDT, which serve as global benchmarks. Still, APEX to GMD can be valuable for users looking to assess real-world value, hedge against local currency fluctuations, or plan region-specific cash-outs.
What happens to the APEX to GMD rate during major economic events?
During inflation reports, rate hikes, or crises, fiat volatility increases, it may either weaken or strengthen GMD against crypto, depending on global investor response.
How does MEXC ensure accurate and competitive APEX to GMD rates?
MEXC aggregates rates from deep global liquidity pools, applies low spreads, and updates pricing in real time to reflect live market conditions, ensuring fairness and transparency.
ApeX Protocol News and Market Updates
Ark Invest’s Cathie Wood Explains Why Bitcoin Will Ignore Its Traditional Four-Year Cycle This Time ⋆ ZyCrypto
The post Ark Invest’s Cathie Wood Explains Why Bitcoin Will Ignore Its Traditional Four-Year Cycle This Time ⋆ ZyCrypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement     Since its debut, the price of Bitcoin has followed a predictable pattern. A quadrennial event slashes the supply of BTC by 50% and spurs scarcity. This halving event has often preceded periods of dramatic price rallies and later pullbacks. The repeating pattern, known in the cryptoverse as the four-year cycle, has largely influenced investor expectations since the apex crypto’s infancy. Renowned tech investor Cathie Wood, CEO of Ark Invest, takes a different view of Bitcoin’s price trajectory. She suggests that Bitcoin’s price action has, in recent years, been moving beyond this traditional model. Bitcoin’s price movements appear increasingly influenced by factors such as the increased presence of institutional investors compared to previous halving events. Why This Time May Be Different Speaking with Fox Business on Tuesday, Wood pointed out that Bitcoin is on track to disrupt the historic four-year halving cycle. She noted that while Bitcoin saw a 75-90% drop in its early days, the asset’s volatility is “going down” in recent times. “We think that the move by institutions into this new asset class is going to prevent much more of a decline,” she explained, suggesting that “We may have seen the low a couple of weeks ago.” During previous cycles, the reduced supply led to strong buying from retail investors. Today, capital flows are predominantly driven by exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and corporate balance sheets. Advertisement   The exec also surmised that Bitcoin is now acting more like a risk-on asset moving in tandem with equities. A risk-off asset, on the other hand, is one that investors tend to pile into during market uncertainty, such as gold. Wood believes that Bitcoin has “played the risk-off role at different times in its history,” such as during the European sovereign debt crisis or the 2023 US…2025/12/11
Symmetrical Triangle Tightens As $77M ETF Outflows Keep Bulls On Edge
The post Symmetrical Triangle Tightens As $77M ETF Outflows Keep Bulls On Edge appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin trades at the apex of a symmetrical2025/12/12
Hou deze dagen extra in de gaten als je XRP bezit!
Ripple heeft bevestigd dat één van de belangrijkste momenten van het jaar opnieuw gaat gebeuren. In oktober 2026 keert Ripple Swell terug naar New York, en dit2025/12/13
Why Buy ApeX Protocol with MEXC?
MEXC is known for its reliability, deep liquidity, and diverse token selections, making us one of the best crypto platforms to buy ApeX Protocol.
Join millions of users and buy ApeX Protocol with MEXC today.
Disclaimer
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.