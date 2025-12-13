The post Ark Invest’s Cathie Wood Explains Why Bitcoin Will Ignore Its Traditional Four-Year Cycle This Time ⋆ ZyCrypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement Since its debut, the price of Bitcoin has followed a predictable pattern. A quadrennial event slashes the supply of BTC by 50% and spurs scarcity. This halving event has often preceded periods of dramatic price rallies and later pullbacks. The repeating pattern, known in the cryptoverse as the four-year cycle, has largely influenced investor expectations since the apex crypto’s infancy. Renowned tech investor Cathie Wood, CEO of Ark Invest, takes a different view of Bitcoin’s price trajectory. She suggests that Bitcoin’s price action has, in recent years, been moving beyond this traditional model. Bitcoin’s price movements appear increasingly influenced by factors such as the increased presence of institutional investors compared to previous halving events. Why This Time May Be Different Speaking with Fox Business on Tuesday, Wood pointed out that Bitcoin is on track to disrupt the historic four-year halving cycle. She noted that while Bitcoin saw a 75-90% drop in its early days, the asset’s volatility is “going down” in recent times. “We think that the move by institutions into this new asset class is going to prevent much more of a decline,” she explained, suggesting that “We may have seen the low a couple of weeks ago.” During previous cycles, the reduced supply led to strong buying from retail investors. Today, capital flows are predominantly driven by exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and corporate balance sheets. Advertisement The exec also surmised that Bitcoin is now acting more like a risk-on asset moving in tandem with equities. A risk-off asset, on the other hand, is one that investors tend to pile into during market uncertainty, such as gold. Wood believes that Bitcoin has “played the risk-off role at different times in its history,” such as during the European sovereign debt crisis or the 2023 US…

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.