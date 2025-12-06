Current Status, Opportunities, and Challenges

In recent years, even Europe, traditionally cautious towards new technologies, seems to be experiencing a phase of progressive adoption of Web3. The Old Continent is tackling the challenges of decentralization technologies, amidst innovative momentum, strict regulations, and new opportunities for businesses and creatives. Web3: The Technologies of Decentralization Web3 refers to the evolution of the Internet towards a decentralized model, based on blockchain, smart contracts, tokens, crypto, and distributed digital identities. According to what is described by Amazon Web Services, other key technologies of Web3 include artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, WebAssembly, semantic technologies and interfaces such as decentralized wallets and augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR). All these technologies aim to give users greater control over their own data and ownership of digital assets, eliminating reliance on centralized intermediaries. Moreover, Web3 projects are mostly driven directly by the community. Thus, the first challenge of Web3 is to evolve Web2, dominated by centralized platforms. With decentralization technologies, Web3 aims to return control and ownership of data to users; eliminate intermediaries thanks to smart contracts; create digital economies based on tokens and NFTs; promote greater transparency and security. Today, Web3 is capable of influencing sectors such as finance, art, video games, music, real estate, and digital governance. The Adoption of Web3 in Europe: A Conscious Growth The adoption of Web3 in Europe is not predominant compared to other continents like North America and Asia. However, it can be stated that in the Old Continent, the adoption of Web3 is in a hybrid phase: it is not a matter of mass usage, but rather a growing number of businesses, professionals, and informed users. For example, in the blockchain and crypto sector, the report by Chainalysis confirmed that between July 2023 and June 2024, the European region experienced significant growth and resilience. …