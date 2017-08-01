Join MEXC Today
Arweave Price(AR)
The current price of Arweave (AR) today is 7.655 USD with a current market cap of $ 502.57M USD. AR to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Arweave Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 10.47M USD
- Arweave price change within the day is -2.04%
- It has a circulating supply of 65.65M USD
Track the price changes of Arweave for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.15941
|-2.04%
|30 Days
|$ +1.752
|+29.67%
|60 Days
|$ +0.588
|+8.32%
|90 Days
|$ -6.222
|-44.84%
Today, AR recorded a change of $ -0.15941 (-2.04%), reflecting its latest market activity.Arweave 30-Day Price Change
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +1.752 (+29.67%), showing the token's short-term performance.Arweave 60-Day Price Change
Expanding the view to 60 days, AR saw a change of $ +0.588 (+8.32%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.Arweave 90-Day Price Change
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -6.222 (-44.84%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Explore the latest pricing details of Arweave: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-2.98%
-2.04%
+4.49%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Arweave is a new blockchain storage platform designed to overcome the scalability, data availability, and cost issues that exist in blockchain data storage. This is also the difference between Arweave and most blockchain storage solutions. Arweave aims to become "the Internet's browsable home network". Arweave uses its native currency Arweave (AR) as an internal exchange medium. Its value comes from the practicality of the network, including submitting information to the Arweave blockchain, rewarding miners for maintaining and protecting the network, and suppressing the spread of spam. For more information of the project, please visit its official website below.
For a more in-depth understanding of Arweave, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
