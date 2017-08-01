Arweave (AR) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Arweave (AR), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Arweave (AR) Information Arweave is a new blockchain storage platform designed to overcome the scalability, data availability, and cost issues that exist in blockchain data storage. This is also the difference between Arweave and most blockchain storage solutions. Arweave aims to become "the Internet's browsable home network". Arweave uses its native currency Arweave (AR) as an internal exchange medium. Its value comes from the practicality of the network, including submitting information to the Arweave blockchain, rewarding miners for maintaining and protecting the network, and suppressing the spread of spam. For more information of the project, please visit its official website below. Official Website: https://www.arweave.org Whitepaper: https://ar-io.net/azo-0qw6bb9u5doGdMR-atcIRV_ylJCV4K4Kwv85GO4 Block Explorer: https://viewblock.io/arweave Buy AR Now!

Arweave (AR) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Arweave (AR), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 438.03M $ 438.03M $ 438.03M Total Supply: $ 66.00M $ 66.00M $ 66.00M Circulating Supply: $ 65.65M $ 65.65M $ 65.65M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 440.35M $ 440.35M $ 440.35M All-Time High: $ 90.912 $ 90.912 $ 90.912 All-Time Low: $ 0.485449842644 $ 0.485449842644 $ 0.485449842644 Current Price: $ 6.672 $ 6.672 $ 6.672 Learn more about Arweave (AR) price

Arweave (AR) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Arweave (AR) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of AR tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many AR tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand AR's tokenomics, explore AR token's live price!

How to Buy AR Interested in adding Arweave (AR) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy AR, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Learn How to Buy AR on MEXC now!

Arweave (AR) Price History Analysing the price history of AR helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore AR Price History now!

AR Price Prediction Want to know where AR might be heading? Our AR price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See AR token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!