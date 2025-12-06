Justin Sun Addresses TUSD, Legal Action ARIA and FDT

What to Know Justin Sun says TUSD's $500M loss came from a global fraud network involving ARIA, FDT, and others. Sun has pledged a personal $500M bailout to fully protect all TUSD holders affected by the liquidity shortfall. Dubai court has issued a worldwide freezing order as legal action expands across multiple countries to recover stolen funds. TRON founder Justin Sun held an important press conference today to update the public on the ongoing crisis involving the stablecoin TUSD. Speaking to reporters and members of the crypto community, Sun said the situation has moved from confusion and fear toward "recovery, accountability, and justice." Sun began by reminding everyone that he has always supported a transparent and secure future for blockchain. However, the issues around TUSD have shown how dangerous bad actors can be when they misuse trust and financial power. According to Sun, the stablecoin's troubles did not come from normal business mistakes, but from a large and coordinated global scam. Global Fraud Network Behind TUSD Sun said the main groups behind the fraud are ARIA, First Digital Trust (FDT), Lexi Trust, Finacorp and several individuals connected to them. He described them as a "global scam group" that moved money across Hong Kong, Dubai, Singapore, the United States, and other regions to avoid detection. After Ted Harris acquired TUSD earlier this year, he found evidence that the reserve assets meant to back TUSD were being misused. Instead of keeping the funds safe, the accused groups allegedly diverted nearly $500 million into risky and suspicious projects. These included failing manufacturing ventures in the UAE, questionable coal mines in Africa, strange crypto transactions, commodity deals in the U.S. and Ukraine, deposits for unfinished quartz projects and renewable energy projects in Australia, Lithuania, and Norway. Sun said the scammers lied by claiming these…