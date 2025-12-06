The post SHIB Price Prediction: Testing $0.0000085-$0.00001019 Range with December 2025 Rally Potential appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ted Hisokawa Dec 06, 2025 08:12 SHIB price prediction shows mixed signals as analysts target $0.0000085-$0.00001019 range. Technical analysis suggests neutral momentum with December rally potential. The Shiba Inu cryptocurrency continues to capture investor attention as December 2025 unfolds, with recent analyst predictions painting a complex picture for SHIB’s near-term trajectory. Current technical indicators present a neutral-to-bullish setup that could determine whether the meme coin breaks toward analyst targets or faces further consolidation. SHIB Price Prediction Summary • SHIB short-term target (1 week): $0.0000085-$0.000009 (+6-12% from current levels) • Shiba Inu medium-term forecast (1 month): $0.00000680-$0.00001019 range with bias toward upper end • Key level to break for bullish continuation: $0.000009500 resistance • Critical support if bearish: $0.00000680 (TheNewsCrypto target becomes support) Recent Shiba Inu Price Predictions from Analysts The latest SHIB price prediction data reveals a fascinating divergence among cryptocurrency analysts. TheNewsCrypto presents the most bearish Shiba Inu forecast, targeting $0.00000680 based on a death cross formation on the 4-hour timeframe and the token’s significant 58% year-to-date decline. Conversely, MEXC News offers a more optimistic perspective with their SHIB price target of $0.00001019, representing a potential 17.20% increase by the end of December 2025. This prediction aligns with CoinCodex’s analysis pointing to the 200-day SMA projected at $0.00001151. The consensus among analysts suggests a trading range between $0.00000680 and $0.00001019, with most short-term forecasts clustering around the $0.0000085 level. This range-bound outlook reflects the current neutral momentum displayed in SHIB’s technical indicators. SHIB Technical Analysis: Setting Up for Range-Bound Trading The current Shiba Inu technical analysis reveals several key factors supporting a measured SHIB price prediction approach. With the RSI at 44.37, SHIB sits comfortably in neutral territory, neither oversold nor overbought, suggesting balanced buying and selling pressure. The MACD histogram…

The post SUI Price Prediction: Targeting $1.70-$2.10 Recovery Despite 39% Decline appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Jessie A Ellis Dec 06, 2025 07:59 SUI price prediction shows potential recovery to $1.70 short-term and $2.10 medium-term as technical indicators signal bullish momentum despite recent volatility. SUI Price Prediction Summary • SUI short-term target (1 week): $1.70 (+11.1% from current $1.53) • Sui medium-term forecast (1 month): $2.10-$2.40 range (+37% to +57%) • Key level to break for bullish continuation: $1.79 (immediate resistance) • Critical support if bearish: $1.30 (strong support confluence) Recent Sui Price Predictions from Analysts The latest SUI price prediction consensus from major analysts shows cautious optimism for the token’s near-term prospects. Hexn.io projects a conservative $1.66 target based on neutral technical indicators and a Fear & Greed Index score of 28, indicating market fear. Meanwhile, XT.com and Bitget align with slightly higher Sui forecast targets around $1.69-$1.70, representing modest 1-11% gains from current levels. The most bullish perspective comes from Blockchain.News, which maintains a medium-term SUI price target of $2.10-$2.40. This prediction relies on the 50-day moving average at $2.02 serving as initial resistance, with the $2.40 level corresponding to the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the recent decline from $4.33. Despite the 39% decline mentioned in recent analysis, the consensus suggests SUI has found a temporary floor around current levels, with most analysts maintaining medium confidence in their predictions. SUI Technical Analysis: Setting Up for Measured Recovery Current Sui technical analysis reveals a mixed but gradually improving picture. The RSI at 41.76 sits in neutral territory, avoiding oversold conditions that might trigger panic selling. More encouragingly, the MACD histogram shows a positive 0.0437 reading, indicating bullish momentum is building beneath the surface. The Bollinger Bands configuration tells an important story for this SUI price prediction. With the token trading at a %B position of 0.49, SUI…

