What is AustralianShepherd (ASS)

Australian Safe Shepherd is a community meme token forked from the infamous safemoon. The token is completely community driven and was fair launched. Every trade continues toward automatically generating liquidity locked inside of PancakeSwap's LP.

Australian Safe Shepherd is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform.



AustralianShepherd Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as AustralianShepherd, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of ASS? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our AustralianShepherd price prediction page.

AustralianShepherd Price History

Tracing ASS's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing ASS's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our AustralianShepherd price history page.

How to buy AustralianShepherd (ASS)

ASS to Local Currencies

People Also Ask: Other Questions About AustralianShepherd What is the price of AustralianShepherd (ASS) today? The live price of AustralianShepherd (ASS) is 0.0000000007102 USD . What is the market cap of AustralianShepherd (ASS)? The current market cap of AustralianShepherd is $ 0.00 USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of ASS by its real-time market price of 0.0000000007102 USD . What is the circulating supply of AustralianShepherd (ASS)? The current circulating supply of AustralianShepherd (ASS) is 0.00 USD . What was the highest price of AustralianShepherd (ASS)? As of 2025-05-04 , the highest price of AustralianShepherd (ASS) is 0.0000001472 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of AustralianShepherd (ASS)? The 24-hour trading volume of AustralianShepherd (ASS) is $ 135.98 USD . You can discover more tradeable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

