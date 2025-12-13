The post Air Travel Breakdown Nears As Unpaid ATC And TSA Workers Face Stress appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. United CEO Scott Kirby (L) and American CEO Robert Isom listen as DOT Secretary Sean Duffy speaks to reporters outside the White House on Thursday. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch) Getty Images A breakdown in commercial aviation could be as close as the next few days, and it will lead eventually to an end of the government shutdown now in its 31st day, says flight attendant leader Sara Nelson. Nelson, president of the Association of Flight Attendants, the largest flight attendant union, emerged as a leader of the effort to end the 39-day 2018-2019 strike. She says the impact of this week’s failure to pay about 14,000 air traffic controllers and 60,000 Transportation Security Administration workers means that more and more stressed workers won’t come to work. Staff shortages at TSA lead to long lines and potentially to flight delays, while staff shortages in ATC lead to flight delays and cancellations to preserve safety. The Entire Commercial Aviation System Is Under Stress “As I said in 2019, the system will break,” Nelson said Friday in an interview. “The system is everyday people who are heroes right now for working through this and keeping the economy going. But those heroes are human and there is a breaking point for humans. “We know what happens when the planes stop,” Nelson said. “We see the impact of the shutdown there the most. Some people don’t get medicine. The economy stops. The country stops. We will see the shutdown impact that, as early as this weekend or early next week. “For air traffic controllers, who are under resourced, there won’t be a decision on their part. They are going to report that they can’t safely due their job” due to staff shortages, Nelson said. “Then they will slow things down” to ensure safety. On Thursday…

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.