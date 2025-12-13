the revolution of DeFi liquidity on Ethereum

ZKsync Interop is a native interoperability layer that could revolutionize DeFi. It was launched yesterday by ZKsync thanks to the Atlas upgrade, and it allows all ZK Chains to interact natively with DeFi on Ethereum. It has been introduced as a solution that avoids the so-called "cold start" of new chains, allowing direct access to liquidity on Ethereum while maintaining its own private environment. Skip the cold start. Launching a new chain usually means starting with zero liquidity. That ends today. With ZKsync Interop enabled by our Atlas upgade, all ZK Chains can interact natively with @Ethereum DeFi. This means Enterprises leveraging Prividiums to tap into Ethereum… pic.twitter.com/nMuwJarGUe — ZKsync (@zksync) December 4, 2025 What is ZKsync Interop Technically, it is a Layer-2 protocol on Ethereum based on zero-knowledge proofs (ZK). It was designed to solve fragmentation issues among different blockchains, as it allows ZK networks within the ZK rollup ecosystem "Elastic Network" to communicate and transact directly with each other at the protocol level, eliminating the need for third-party bridges that often introduce security risks and a complicated user experience. In this way, ZKsync Interop makes ZK blockchains more scalable, secure, and interconnected from the outset, inheriting the security of Ethereum without the need for third-party tools or compromises. How it works under the hood: – Assets are withdrawn in minutes to an aliased account on Ethereum.– An interop transaction bundle is prepared and executed depositing funds into Aave on Ethereum and borrowing GHO.– Optionally, users can bridge the borrowed tokens back to the L2… pic.twitter.com/B59cdrS6NC — ZKsync (@zksync) December 4, 2025 The Underlying Technology Currently in DeFi, users, apps, and liquidity are spread across different, separate chains. This, in particular, leads to a fragmentation of capital, as well as a poor experience and reliance on third-party bridges vulnerable…