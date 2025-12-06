ChatGPT picks 2 cryptocurrencies to turn $10 into $100 in 2025

Despite the current cryptocurrency market sentiment, the sector has generally been bullish in 2025. Moving into the new year, expectations are rising for further gains. Therefore, it is important for investors to identify the ideal assets to buy in 2026. To this end, Finbold consulted ChatGPT to select two assets likely to turn a modest investment of $10 into $100 in 2026. Below are the assets selected by the AI model. Avalanche (AVAX) The first cryptocurrency, Avalanche (AVAX), is a Layer-1 blockchain platform known for its fast transaction finality and ability to run custom subnets, appealing to both developers and enterprises. According to ChatGPT, under typical market conditions, AVAX could reach a price range of $30–$45 by the end of 2026, while more bullish scenarios see it potentially climbing to $70–$100 if adoption and network activity accelerate. Its combination of technical utility and room for price growth makes it a key pick for speculative investors. By press time, AVAX was trading at $13, having plunged over 70% in the past year. AVAX one-year price chart. Source: Finbold Solana (SOL) The AI model also selected Solana (SOL), which has a reputation for speed, scalability, and a growing ecosystem in decentralized finance, NFTs, and dApps. Forecasts suggest that SOL could experience substantial upside in 2025–2026, particularly if institutional interest and mainstream adoption continue to increase. The model noted that SOL has a wide potential margin for growth, making it a strong candidate for mid-double-digit to triple-digit gains under favorable conditions. By press time, SOL was valued at $132, having fallen 44% in the past year. SOL one-year price chart. Source: Finbold In summary, ChatGPT highlighted that both AVAX and SOL have real utility, active communities, and strong developer support, making them plausible candidates to turn $10 into $100 in a supportive market.