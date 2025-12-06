The post AVAX Price Prediction: Targeting $16-19 Recovery Within 30 Days Despite Current Weakness appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tony Kim Dec 06, 2025 06:41 AVAX price prediction shows potential 20-43% upside to $16-19 range within 30 days as technical indicators signal oversold conditions and bullish MACD momentum emergence. Avalanche (AVAX) has faced significant selling pressure, declining 7.66% in the past 24 hours to $13.26. However, our comprehensive Avalanche technical analysis reveals compelling signals for a potential recovery, with multiple analysts issuing bullish AVAX price predictions despite the current weakness. AVAX Price Prediction Summary • AVAX short-term target (1 week): $15.32 (+15.5%) • Avalanche medium-term forecast (1 month): $16.00-$19.00 range • Key level to break for bullish continuation: $15.85 • Critical support if bearish: $12.54 Recent Avalanche Price Predictions from Analysts The latest analyst predictions paint a mixed but ultimately optimistic picture for AVAX. MEXC News issued the most bullish AVAX price prediction, targeting $16.00-$19.00 within 30 days based on bullish MACD momentum and oversold conditions. This represents a potential 13-34% upside from current levels. Contrasting this optimism, Hexn.io provided a more cautious outlook with their Avalanche forecast targeting $14.58 by December 5th, citing bearish market sentiment at 70% and a Fear & Greed Index score of 26. However, this short-term target has already been approached, suggesting the bearish scenario may be nearing completion. The most ambitious long-term prediction comes from Benzinga analysts, who project AVAX reaching $55.05 by 2030, representing a potential 315% gain over the next five years. This Avalanche forecast reflects confidence in the platform’s Layer-1 blockchain capabilities and expanding ecosystem. AVAX Technical Analysis: Setting Up for Oversold Bounce The current Avalanche technical analysis reveals several compelling signals supporting a bullish AVAX price prediction. The RSI sits at 39.03, indicating neutral territory with room for upward movement before reaching overbought conditions. More importantly, the MACD histogram shows a…

The post ChatGPT picks 2 cryptocurrencies to turn $10 into $100 in 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Despite the current cryptocurrency market sentiment, the sector has generally been bullish in 2025. Moving into the new year, expectations are rising for further gains. Therefore, it is important for investors to identify the ideal assets to buy in 2026. To this end, Finbold consulted ChatGPT to select two assets likely to turn a modest investment of $10 into $100 in 2026. Below are the assets selected by the AI model. Avalanche (AVAX) The first cryptocurrency, Avalanche (AVAX), is a Layer-1 blockchain platform known for its fast transaction finality and ability to run custom subnets, appealing to both developers and enterprises. According to ChatGPT, under typical market conditions, AVAX could reach a price range of $30–$45 by the end of 2026, while more bullish scenarios see it potentially climbing to $70–$100 if adoption and network activity accelerate. Its combination of technical utility and room for price growth makes it a key pick for speculative investors. By press time, AVAX was trading at $13, having plunged over 70% in the past year. AVAX one-year price chart. Source: Finbold Solana (SOL) The AI model also selected Solana (SOL), which has a reputation for speed, scalability, and a growing ecosystem in decentralized finance, NFTs, and dApps. Forecasts suggest that SOL could experience substantial upside in 2025–2026, particularly if institutional interest and mainstream adoption continue to increase. The model noted that SOL has a wide potential margin for growth, making it a strong candidate for mid-double-digit to triple-digit gains under favorable conditions. By press time, SOL was valued at $132, having fallen 44% in the past year. SOL one-year price chart. Source: Finbold In summary, ChatGPT highlighted that both AVAX and SOL have real utility, active communities, and strong developer support, making them plausible candidates to turn $10 into $100 in a supportive market.…

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.