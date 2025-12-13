United XR Merges Two Immersive Conferences In Brussels

UnitedXR Europe arrives in Brussels next month, the result of a merger of two long-running European immersive tech gatherings, Stereopsia and AWE Europe. The combined show brings their constituencies under one banner for the first time, a response to an ecosystem that has grown in size but remains split across countries, cultures, and industries. Stereopsia was founded by Alexandra Gerard and Henri Envar. AWE Europe was a spin off of the much larger US Expo, cofounded by Ori Inbar in 2010. Gerard and Inbar joined forces this year to consolidate their events inside a single European platform with a new name, XR United Europe. Ori Inbar, AWE co-founder and CEO, celebrates his 15th annual keynote on stage at AWE 2024. AWE Gerard says the split made no sense anymore, given the strength of the European ecosystem. She points to policymakers, academic researchers, cultural institutions, builders, and a thick startup pipeline that rarely meet in the same place. UnitedXR Europe will feature three days of talks, networking, and community events, with days two and three showcasing expo hall exhibits. Organizers say they have two thousand registrations, more than two hundred speakers, one hundred fifty exhibitors, a startup competition and awards gala. The event also folds the AIXR Awards and the traditional European XR Awards. Gerard calls the approach cross-pollination, a program designed to mix the industry's tribes inside one venue instead of scattering them across the continent. One of the companies exhibiting is Gracia AI, a London based startup building infrastructure for 4D Gaussian splatting, also known as 4DGS. The format produces photoreal volumetric video that can be viewed from any angle. CEO Georgii Vysotskii says earlier volumetric approaches relied on meshes that struggled with motion, detail, and human reconstruction. A few could reach commercial quality, and most file formats were…