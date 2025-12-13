The Apple designer who brought the iPhone Air to life is leaving the company

Abidur Chowdhury, a Bangladeshi-British who gained global prominence for his creativity in Apple's new iPhone Air, has reportedly departed from Apple. He is set to join an undisclosed artificial intelligence startup, according to sources familiar with the situation. Chowdhury, a designer based in San Francisco, gained significant attention earlier in 2025 when he introduced the iPhone Air during Apple's "Awe Dropping" launch event. At the time, he described the device as "a paradox you have to hold to believe." His decision to leave the tech giant has heightened the challenges facing its design team. These sources, which wished to remain anonymous due to the confidential nature of the situation, acknowledge that Chowdhury's departure was significant for the tech firm as he had earned respect in the design team. Apple loses an important member of its operations During its operation, Apple chose Chowdhury to unveil the new iPhone Air in an event held in September this year. While launching the new iPhone Air, the Apple designer participated in a 2-minute video that showcased the device's design and features. Analysts noted that being featured in the tech giant's videos is a significant achievement. Therefore, Chowdhury's participation illustrated that Apple held him in high regard. Meanwhile, Molly Anderson, who is now leading Apple's design team, narrated another September video for the iPhone 17 Pro. Notably, Chowdhury worked at the tech company for more than six years. This was after joining the team in 2019, about the same time when a famous design chief, Jony Ive, departed the firm, marking the end of a period that began during Steve Jobs' era. As sources attempt to determine the reason behind his sudden departure, they have discovered that Chowdhury's exit is not linked to the launch of the iPhone Air, which received positive feedback for its design…