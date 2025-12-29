Azit to Georgian Lari Conversion Table
AZIT to GEL Conversion Table
- 1 AZIT0.02 GEL
- 2 AZIT0.03 GEL
- 3 AZIT0.05 GEL
- 4 AZIT0.07 GEL
- 5 AZIT0.09 GEL
- 6 AZIT0.10 GEL
- 7 AZIT0.12 GEL
- 8 AZIT0.14 GEL
- 9 AZIT0.15 GEL
- 10 AZIT0.17 GEL
- 50 AZIT0.86 GEL
- 100 AZIT1.72 GEL
- 1,000 AZIT17.20 GEL
- 5,000 AZIT86.01 GEL
- 10,000 AZIT172.03 GEL
The table above displays real-time Azit to Georgian Lari (AZIT to GEL) conversions across a range of values, from 1 AZIT to 10,000 AZIT. It provides a quick reference for commonly checked AZIT amounts using the latest GEL market rates. This is useful for estimating values from small transactions to large holdings. If you are looking for custom AZIT to GEL amounts, please use the tool converter above.
GEL to AZIT Conversion Table
- 1 GEL58.13 AZIT
- 2 GEL116.2 AZIT
- 3 GEL174.3 AZIT
- 4 GEL232.5 AZIT
- 5 GEL290.6 AZIT
- 6 GEL348.7 AZIT
- 7 GEL406.9 AZIT
- 8 GEL465.04 AZIT
- 9 GEL523.1 AZIT
- 10 GEL581.3 AZIT
- 50 GEL2,906 AZIT
- 100 GEL5,813 AZIT
- 1,000 GEL58,130 AZIT
- 5,000 GEL290,654 AZIT
- 10,000 GEL581,308 AZIT
The table above shows real-time Georgian Lari to Azit (GEL to AZIT) conversions across a range of amounts, from 1 GEL to 10,000 GEL. It serves as a quick reference to see how much Azit you can get at current rates based on commonly used GEL amounts. For custom values not listed, please use the converter above.
Azit (AZIT) is currently trading at ₾ 0.02 GEL , reflecting a -1.84% change over the past 24 hours. The 24-hour trading volume stands at ₾-- with a fully diluted market capitalisation of ₾-- . For a deeper look at live trends, charts, and historical data, visit our dedicated Azit Price page.
--
Circulation Supply
--
24-Hour Trading Volume
--
Market Cap
-1.84%
Price Change (1D)
--
24H High
--
24H Low
The AZIT to GEL trend chart above displays both live prices and historical movements. You can switch between timeframes—24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, 90 days, and more—to analyse short- and long-term trends, identify market patterns, and track Azit's fluctuations against GEL. This visual tool helps support informed trading and investment decisions. For the most up-to-date market information, check the current Azit price.
AZIT to GEL Conversion Summary
As of | 1 AZIT = 0.02 GEL | 1 GEL = 58.13 AZIT
Today, the exchange rate for 1 AZIT to GEL is 0.02 GEL.
Buying 5 AZIT will cost 0.09 GEL and 10 AZIT is valued at 0.17 GEL.
1 GEL can be traded for 58.13 AZIT.
50 GEL can be converted to 2,906 AZIT, excluding any platform or gas fees.
The conversion rate of 1 AZIT to GEL has changed by 0.00% in the last 7 days.
In the last 24 hours, the rate has fluctuated by -1.84%, reaching a high of -- GEL and a low of -- GEL.
One month ago, the value of 1 AZIT was -- GEL, which represents a -- change in its current value.
In the last 90 days, AZIT has changed by -- GEL, resulting in a -- change in its value.
All About Azit (AZIT)
Now that you have calculated the price of Azit (AZIT), you can learn more about Azit directly at MEXC. Learn about AZIT past, present, and future. Explore its highest ATH, how to buy Azit, trading pairs, and more.
AZIT to GEL Conversion Volatility and Price Trends
In the past 24 hours, Azit (AZIT) has fluctuated between -- GEL and -- GEL, reflecting short-term market volatility. Over the last 7 days, the price ranged from a low of 0.015428551355463904 GEL to a high of 0.02499747867697113 GEL. You can view detailed AZIT to GEL price movements and volatility data for the past 24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, and 90 days in the table below.
|Last 24 hours
|Last 7 days
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|₾ 0
|₾ 0
|₾ 0
|₾ 0.02
|Low
|₾ 0
|₾ 0
|₾ 0
|₾ 0
|Average
|₾ 0
|₾ 0
|₾ 0
|₾ 0
|Volatility
|+4.92%
|+56.24%
|+61.21%
|+70.19%
|Change
|+1.27%
|+0.79%
|-17.78%
|-44.71%
Azit Price Forecast in GEL for 2026 and 2030
Azit’s price outlook is shaped by market demand, adoption trends, institutional involvement, and broader economic factors. Using a projected 5% annual growth rate, here are some potential AZIT to GEL forecasts for the coming years:
AZIT Price Prediction for 2026
By 2026, Azit could reach approximately ₾0.02 GEL, assuming consistent annual growth from the current price level.
AZIT Price Prediction for 2030
By 2030, AZIT may rise to around ₾0.02 GEL, following the same long-term growth model.
These estimates are hypothetical and intended as directional forecasts, not financial advice. For more insights, including short-term forecasts and long-term predictions up to 2040, visit our Azit Price Prediction page for detailed market outlooks and future scenarios.
AZIT and GEL in USD Terms: Overview and Insights
Azit (AZIT) vs USD: Market Comparison
Azit Price Overview
- Current Price (USD): $0.0064
- 7-Day Change: 0.00%
- 30-Day Trend: --
Why Do Crypto Prices Fluctuate?
- Market Sentiment: News, social media trends, or whale activity can trigger sharp moves.
- Adoption & Utility: Updates to the network, usage growth, or partnerships can influence long-term value.
- Macroeconomics: Inflation, interest rates, and the strength of the US dollar can affect crypto demand.
- Regulatory Changes: Announcements from governments or financial authorities often move the market.
Why This Matters
- A rising price means your crypto is gaining value, which is good for sellers.
- A falling price may offer a buying opportunity. However, it also carries risk.
USD: The Global Benchmark for Crypto Prices
Most cryptocurrencies, including AZIT, are priced in US dollars (USD) across global crypto exchanges, regardless of your local currency.
So whether you are converting to GEL, the USD price of AZIT remains the primary market benchmark.
[AZIT Price] [AZIT to USD]
Georgian Lari (GEL) vs USD: Market Snapshot
Exchange Rate Overview
- Current Rate (GEL/USD): 0.37243517858825465
- 7-Day Change: +0.70%
- 30-Day Trend: +0.70%
Why Do Exchange Rates Fluctuate?
- Interest Rates: Central banks raising or lowering rates influence investor behaviour.
- Inflation: Lower inflation helps a currency hold its value.
- Economic Indicators: Data like GDP growth, employment, and trade balance impact confidence.
- Market Sentiment: News, policy changes, or political shifts can trigger rapid changes.
Why This Matters
- A stronger GEL means you will pay less to get the same amount of AZIT.
- A weaker GEL means you will pay more, even if the crypto's USD price did not change.
Want to Take Advantage of the Current Rate?
What Influences the AZIT to GEL Exchange Rate?
The exchange rate between Azit (AZIT) and Georgian Lari (GEL) is influenced by a range of global and local factors. If you are interested to trade or invest in AZIT, understanding what drives this conversion can help you make more informed decisions.
1. Market Sentiment and News
Crypto markets are highly reactive to sentiment. Positive developments, such as major partnerships, increased adoption, or favourable media coverage-can drive up demand and increase the AZIT to GEL rate. On the flip side, negative press, security issues, or regulatory actions may result in price drops.
2. Government Regulation and Legal Clarity
The regulatory environment in both the cryptocurrency's key markets and GEL-issuing countries plays a major role. Supportive policies can increase confidence and adoption, pushing rates higher. On the other hand, restrictive or unclear regulations often introduce market uncertainty.
3. GEL Currency Strength and Local Economic Indicators
Traditional economic factors like interest rates, inflation, and GDP performance directly influence GEL's strength. When GEL weakens due to inflation or policy changes, investors may seek alternatives like AZIT, increasing demand and raising the exchange rate.
4. Blockchain and Technology Developments
For cryptocurrencies like Azit, improvements in technology such as network upgrades, scalability solutions, or ecosystem expansion-often lead to increased adoption and price growth. These changes can enhance investor confidence and influence exchange rates positively.
5. Global Financial Events and Market Trends
Macroeconomic trends such as global inflation fears, geopolitical tensions, or changes in interest rates by central banks can prompt a shift toward digital assets as a store of value. In uncertain times, demand for AZIT may rise, impacting its conversion to GEL.
Frequently Asked Questions
How is the AZIT to GEL exchange rate calculated?
The AZIT to GEL exchange rate calculation is based on the current value of AZIT (often in USD or USDT), converted to GEL using institutional-grade FX rates. The rate reflects real-time market pricing pulled from deep global liquidity sources.
Why does the AZIT to GEL rate change so frequently?
AZIT to GEL rate changes so frequently because both Azit and Georgian Lari are constantly influenced by global news, supply/demand, and market activity. Thus, their prices can shift every few seconds, especially during periods of high volatility.
What's the difference between the displayed rate and what I actually receive when converting?
The displayed AZIT to GEL rate is real-time and reflects market conditions. However, actual conversion rates may vary slightly due to slippage, network delays, or platform spreads at the moment of execution.
Can the AZIT to GEL rate vary between exchanges?
Yes. Pricing differences can occur due to variations in trading volume, liquidity, regional demand, and fee structures across platforms.
Why might the AZIT to GEL rate be higher or lower today compared to yesterday?
Rates can change due to a range of factors. It includes macroeconomic news, investor sentiment, central bank announcements, inflation reports, or crypto-specific developments like protocol upgrades or ETF approvals.
Is now a good time to convert AZIT to GEL or should I wait?
There is no guaranteed “right” time. Check price trends, look at historical data, and consider both global economic factors and market sentiment to inform your decision.
What tools can help me time my AZIT to GEL conversion better?
Live charts, moving averages, volume trends, RSI, and market news all provide useful signals. Some users also set price alerts to act at key thresholds.
How can I understand the trend of AZIT against GEL over time?
You can understand the AZIT against GEL price trend by using the interactive chart on this page to compare historical pricing, spot trends, and identify past volatility zones.
How do news and regulations affect the AZIT to GEL rate?
Yes. Local regulation, inflation data, interest rate changes, or geopolitical events can strengthen or weaken GEL, impacting the conversion rate even if AZIT stays flat.
What crypto-specific events can influence the AZIT to GEL exchange rate?
Azit halvings, Ethereum upgrades, whale movements, ETF approvals, and exchange listings often drive price spikes or drops, which directly affect the AZIT to GEL rate.
Can I compare the AZIT to GEL rate with other currencies?
Yes. Our converter allows you to switch easily between other fiat currencies or cryptocurrencies to find the most favourable conversion rates.
How do I know if the AZIT to GEL rate is fair?
Simply check the rate against major market indexes or on multiple exchanges. Our converter pulls from real-time, aggregated data to ensure competitive pricing.
What is the best way to monitor the AZIT to GEL rate over the day?
Bookmark this page or the Azit price page, and use the live price chart to track intra-day movements and spot potential entry points.
Is the AZIT to GEL conversion rate affected by weekends or holidays?
Yes, crypto trades 24/7, but GEL markets and liquidity can slow on weekends or holidays. This could potentially widen spreads or reduce price stability.
Can I set a target AZIT to GEL price and convert when it hits?
While the converter doesn't execute trades, you can set alerts or use limit orders on MEXC's trading platform to automate execution based on price targets.
Where can I learn more about what influences Azit and the Georgian Lari?
You may browse through the page above for in-depth content on macro factors, market drivers, and historical performance insights for both Azit and the British Pound.
What is the difference between converting AZIT to GEL and trading it?
Converting is a 1:1 value check. It means that you are converting your GEL into AZIT of equal value. Meanwhile, trading involves buying/selling on the open market, often with more control (and risk) through tools like limit orders and leverage.
Is AZIT to GEL a common reference for crypto investors?
Most investors monitor AZIT prices in USD or stablecoins like USDT, which serve as global benchmarks. Still, AZIT to GEL can be valuable for users looking to assess real-world value, hedge against local currency fluctuations, or plan region-specific cash-outs.
What happens to the AZIT to GEL rate during major economic events?
During inflation reports, rate hikes, or crises, fiat volatility increases, it may either weaken or strengthen GEL against crypto, depending on global investor response.
How does MEXC ensure accurate and competitive AZIT to GEL rates?
MEXC aggregates rates from deep global liquidity pools, applies low spreads, and updates pricing in real time to reflect live market conditions, ensuring fairness and transparency.
Azit News and Market Updates
Crypto Spot ETFs Diverge: SOL and XRP See Inflows as BTC and ETH Post Outflows
Spot crypto ETFs showed divergent fund flows last week, with Solana (SOL) and XRP products recording net inflows, while Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) spot ETFs experienced notable net outflows.2025/12/29
Ethereum Smart Contract Deployments Hit All‑Time High in Q4 2025, Token Terminal Reports
The number of smart contracts deployed on Ethereum reached a record high of 8.7 million in Q4 2025, according to data from Token Terminal, underscoring continued growth in on‑chain development despite market cycles.2025/12/29
Bitcoin Reclaims $90,000, Outpacing Silver in Renewed Store‑of‑Value Race
Bitcoin has climbed back above $90,000, signaling renewed bullish momentum and reinforcing its position in the ongoing store‑of‑value debate—a move some market watchers joked was Bitcoin telling silver, “not too fast there, bud.”2025/12/29
Disclaimer
