What is Azit (AZIT)

Azit is a blockchain-based, point integration platform for real estate and residential services. Azit partners with companies like Dabang and WeMatch Daisa which are no. 1 real estate and moving service in Korea. Partners are interlocked with Azit DAPP where users can exchange their mileage point against AZIT Token to use the proper residential service in need.

Azit is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Azit investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check AZIT staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about Azit on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Azit buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Azit Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Azit, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of AZIT? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Azit price prediction page.

Azit Price History

Tracing AZIT's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing AZIT's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Azit price history page.

How to buy Azit (AZIT)

Looking for how to buy Azit? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Azit on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

AZIT to Local Currencies

1 AZIT to VND ₫ 344.7265 1 AZIT to AUD A$ 0.020305 1 AZIT to GBP ￡ 0.009825 1 AZIT to EUR € 0.011528 1 AZIT to USD $ 0.0131 1 AZIT to MYR RM 0.055937 1 AZIT to TRY ₺ 0.505267 1 AZIT to JPY ¥ 1.89819 1 AZIT to RUB ₽ 1.083239 1 AZIT to INR ₹ 1.108653 1 AZIT to IDR Rp 214.754064 1 AZIT to KRW ₩ 18.347336 1 AZIT to PHP ₱ 0.729146 1 AZIT to EGP ￡E. 0.664825 1 AZIT to BRL R$ 0.074015 1 AZIT to CAD C$ 0.018078 1 AZIT to BDT ৳ 1.59689 1 AZIT to NGN ₦ 20.993536 1 AZIT to UAH ₴ 0.54496 1 AZIT to VES Bs 1.1528 1 AZIT to PKR Rs 3.693152 1 AZIT to KZT ₸ 6.742046 1 AZIT to THB ฿ 0.43361 1 AZIT to TWD NT$ 0.402301 1 AZIT to AED د.إ 0.048077 1 AZIT to CHF Fr 0.010742 1 AZIT to HKD HK$ 0.101525 1 AZIT to MAD .د.م 0.121306 1 AZIT to MXN $ 0.256498

Azit Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Azit, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Azit What is the price of Azit (AZIT) today? The live price of Azit (AZIT) is 0.0131 USD . What is the market cap of Azit (AZIT)? The current market cap of Azit is $ 4.18M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of AZIT by its real-time market price of 0.0131 USD . What is the circulating supply of Azit (AZIT)? The current circulating supply of Azit (AZIT) is 318.79M USD . What was the highest price of Azit (AZIT)? As of 2025-05-04 , the highest price of Azit (AZIT) is 1.0892 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Azit (AZIT)? The 24-hour trading volume of Azit (AZIT) is $ 122.92K USD . You can discover more tradeable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

Hot News

Wyckoff Pattern: A Simplified Guide For Beginners A common technical analysis tool traders use to forecast the market direction is the Wyckoff Method. This trading technique, which Richard D. Wyckoff developed in the 1930s.

From Exchange to Ecosystem Builder: MEXC Celebrates 7th Anniversary at TOKEN2049 Dubai with $300M Ecosystem Development Fund Launch MEXC as an exclusive Title Sponsor at Token2049 Dubai, celebrated its 7th anniversary and announced a $300M ecosystem development fund!