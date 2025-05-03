What is Monero (XMR)

Unlike Bitcoin and Ethereum, which have transparent blockchains, Monero uses cryptography to shield sending and receiving addresses, as well as transacted amounts. Every Monero transaction, by default, obfuscates sending and receiving addresses as well as transacted amounts. Monero is fungible. This means Monero will always be accepted without the risk of censorship. Monero is not a corporation. It is developed by cryptography and distributed systems experts from all over the world that donate their time or are funded by community donations. This means that Monero can't be shut down by any one country and is not constrained by any particular legal jurisdiction.

Monero Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Monero, Bitcoin, or Ethereum.

Monero Price History

Tracing XMR's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing XMR's potential future trajectory.

XMR to Local Currencies

1 XMR to VND ₫ 6,987,158.8 1 XMR to AUD A$ 411.556 1 XMR to GBP ￡ 199.14 1 XMR to EUR € 233.6576 1 XMR to USD $ 265.52 1 XMR to MYR RM 1,133.7704 1 XMR to TRY ₺ 10,211.8992 1 XMR to JPY ¥ 38,452.6064 1 XMR to RUB ₽ 22,019.5736 1 XMR to INR ₹ 22,441.7504 1 XMR to IDR Rp 4,352,786.1888 1 XMR to KRW ₩ 371,876.6912 1 XMR to PHP ₱ 14,736.36 1 XMR to EGP ￡E. 13,469.8296 1 XMR to BRL R$ 1,500.188 1 XMR to CAD C$ 366.4176 1 XMR to BDT ৳ 32,366.888 1 XMR to NGN ₦ 426,879.1592 1 XMR to UAH ₴ 11,045.632 1 XMR to VES Bs 23,365.76 1 XMR to PKR Rs 74,855.3984 1 XMR to KZT ₸ 137,502.1872 1 XMR to THB ฿ 8,788.712 1 XMR to TWD NT$ 8,154.1192 1 XMR to AED د.إ 974.4584 1 XMR to CHF Fr 217.7264 1 XMR to HKD HK$ 2,057.78 1 XMR to MAD .د.م 2,458.7152 1 XMR to MXN $ 5,198.8816

Monero Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Monero, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Monero What is the price of Monero (XMR) today? The live price of Monero (XMR) is 265.52 USD . What is the market cap of Monero (XMR)? The current market cap of Monero is $ 4.90B USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of XMR by its real-time market price of 265.52 USD . What is the circulating supply of Monero (XMR)? The current circulating supply of Monero (XMR) is 18.45M USD . What was the highest price of Monero (XMR)? As of 2025-05-04 , the highest price of Monero (XMR) is 518.22 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Monero (XMR)? The 24-hour trading volume of Monero (XMR) is $ 2.98M USD . You can discover more tradeable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

