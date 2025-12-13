The post VeBetter’s B3TR Token Achieves MiCAR Compliance with ESMA Approval appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. James Ding Oct 08, 2025 14:48 VeBetter’s B3TR token has been confirmed as MiCAR compliant by ESMA, enhancing its position in the European crypto market and boosting its Web3 app store ambitions. VeBetter, a prominent player in the blockchain space, has achieved a significant milestone as its native token, B3TR, is officially recognized as MiCAR compliant by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA), according to VeChain Official. This development marks a substantial step forward for VeBetter and its ecosystem, aligning with the European Union’s regulatory framework for crypto assets. Regulatory Milestone for VeBetter The confirmation of B3TR in the ESMA register follows the previous compliance achievements of VeChain’s VET and VTHO tokens. This regulatory approval is pivotal for VeBetter as it aims to establish itself as a mainstream Web3 app store, focusing on real-world utility. The platform has already seen significant growth, with over 5 million active addresses and nearly 40 million tokenized sustainable actions across more than 40 applications. Competitive Advantage in the EU Market B3TR’s inclusion in the ESMA register provides VeBetter with a “regulatory passport,” facilitating seamless operations across EU member states. This competitive edge is crucial as the platform continues to expand its roster of sustainability applications. The compliance status also enhances VeBetter’s appeal to institutions seeking investments that offer real-world utility and functionality, positioning the entire VeChain ecosystem for sustainable growth. Innovative Web3 App Store VeBetter has pioneered the concept of a Web3 app store centered on sustainability. The platform, governed by its community, incentivizes users to engage in environmentally friendly actions, such as reducing waste and saving energy, by rewarding them with B3TR tokens. This approach not only promotes positive behavior but also supports global challenges through collective efforts. The ESMA confirmation opens new opportunities…

The post Neptune GM NFTs Launch: VeBetterDAO Unveils Ninth Tier in Cosmic Series appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Zach Anderson Sep 26, 2025 10:03 VeBetterDAO introduces Neptune GM NFTs, marking the ninth tier in its cosmic journey with enhanced rewards and governance for dedicated members. VeBetterDAO has officially launched the Neptune GM NFTs, marking a significant milestone as the ninth tier in its cosmic journey, according to VeChain Official. This latest release offers a substantial rewards multiplier and governance influence for the community’s most committed participants. Discover Neptune The Neptune tier represents a pivotal advancement in VeBetterDAO’s GM NFT progression system. It offers an extraordinary 10.00x multiplier for GM Rewards Pool shares, granting participants the highest possible benefits before reaching the Galaxy tier. Additionally, members gain peak governance influence, allowing them to exercise significant authority in the DAO’s decision-making processes. The Neptune status is reserved for those willing to contribute 5,000,000 B3TR to the VeBetter Treasury, with no free node upgrades available at this level. The distinctive oceanic artwork of the Neptune NFTs symbolizes the deep-blue cosmic design, reflecting the commitment and leadership of its holders. Activating Neptune’s Full Force To fully leverage the Neptune tier’s potential, community members are encouraged to maintain voting consistency in governance cycles and X Allocation rounds. Engaging across various proposals and initiatives is crucial to maximizing reward opportunities. Strategically deploying VOT3 across governance activities enhances the Vote2Earn approach, optimizing returns. It’s important to note that while the Neptune GM NFT establishes a multiplier capacity, active participation is essential to powering the system and capturing significant rewards. Galaxy on the Horizon Following the Neptune tier, the final cosmic destination, Galaxy, is set to launch in December. This ultimate level requires a 12,500,000 B3TR donation and does not include free node upgrades, promising even greater rewards and governance capabilities. As the most remote ice giant, Neptune’s…

