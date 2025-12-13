The post Katseye Is TikTok’s Biggest Artist Of 2025, ‘Pretty Little Baby’ Top Song appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Girl group Katseye, whose viral Gap jeans ad dominated TikTok and sparked a dance trend, ranked as the most popular musical artist on TikTok this year, according to the social media app, while a song released six decades ago was the platform’s most popular song in 2025. Katseye is TikTok’s biggest artist of 2025. (Photo by/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for MTV) Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for MTV Key Facts Katseye, a girl group that formed just two years ago with members from the United States, South Korea, the Philippines and Switzerland, was the top global artist on TikTok this year with more than 30 billion views across 12 million posts using the group’s music, TikTok says. Katseye’s song “Gabriela” has been used in more than 718,000 TikTok videos, and the group achieved a mega-viral moment this summer when its members starred in an ad for Gap jeans, which the company claimed had racked up 400 million views in a matter of days, sparking a widely mimicked dance trend. “Pretty Little Baby,” a 1963 song by the late singer Connie Francis, garnered 68.6 billion views across 28.4 million TikTok videos this year and ranked as the platform’s No. 1 song of 2025 as users made it the soundtrack to videos of their children, pets or lip-synced to the song. The second-biggest song of 2025 was singer Jess Glynne’s “Hold My Hand,” a 2015 song that was used in an advertisement for British vacation package company Jet2holidays, which was the subject of a viral trend this year in which users posted videos of chaotic situations to the commercial audio. The fifth biggest song on TikTok in the United States this year is “Doot Doot (6 7)” by Skrilla, the namesake of a bizarre viral trend that has made Gen Alpha obsessed with the…

The post Watch Out: Large Token Unlocking Events in 10 Altcoins This Week – Here’s the Day-by-Day, Hour-by-Hour List appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The cryptocurrency market has been quite volatile over the past week. Bitcoin, the world’s largest cryptocurrency, fell to as low as $84,000 in the past week, but has seen a recovery today, rising 2.23% in the last 24 hours and trading at $91,450 at the time of writing. Additionally, numerous altcoins will see significant token unlocks this week. Here’s the token unlock calendar we’ve prepared specifically for you at Bitcoinsistemi.com. (All times are stated as UTC+3 Türkiye time) Movement (MOVE) Market Value: $126.53 million Amount of Tokens Unlocked: $7.36 million (5.82% of market value) Date: December 9, 2025, 03:00 Baby Shark Universe (BSU) Market Value: $27.38 million Token Amount Unlocked: $1.26 million (4.61% of market value) Date: December 9, 2025, 03:00 HOME (HOME) Market Value: $68.24 million Token Amount Unlocked: $3.22 million (4.72% of market value) Date: December 10, 2025, 03:00 Cheelee (CHEEL) Market Value: $29.78 million Token Amount Unlocked: $4.35 million (14.63% of market value) Date: December 10, 2025, 12:00 Linea (LINEA) Market Value: $133.71 million Amount of Tokens Unlocked: $9.13 million (6.83% of market value) Date: December 10, 2025, 15:00 io.net (IO) Market Value: $45.54 million Token Amount Unlocked: $1.86 million (4.09% of market value) Date: December 11, 2025, 03:00 Nereus Token (NRS) Market Value: $5.15 million Token Amount Unlocked: $2.63 million (51.12% of market value) Date: December 11, 2025, 03:00 Moca Network (MOCA) Market Value: $87.91 million Token Amount Unlocked: $4.58 million (5.20% of market value) Date: December 11, 2025, 17:00 Aptos (APT) Market Value: $1.29 billion Amount of Tokens Unlocked: $19.82 million (1.54% of market capitalization) Date: December 12, 2025, 03:00 BounceBit (BB) Market Value: $80.14 million Token Amount Unlocked: $4.01 million (5.01% of market value) Date: December 13, 2025, 16:00 *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news,…

