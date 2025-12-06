balancer to Netherlands Antillean Guilder Conversion Table
BAL to ANG Conversion Table
- 1 BAL1.20 ANG
- 2 BAL2.40 ANG
- 3 BAL3.59 ANG
- 4 BAL4.79 ANG
- 5 BAL5.99 ANG
- 6 BAL7.19 ANG
- 7 BAL8.39 ANG
- 8 BAL9.58 ANG
- 9 BAL10.78 ANG
- 10 BAL11.98 ANG
- 50 BAL59.90 ANG
- 100 BAL119.80 ANG
- 1,000 BAL1,197.99 ANG
- 5,000 BAL5,989.93 ANG
- 10,000 BAL11,979.87 ANG
The table above displays real-time balancer to Netherlands Antillean Guilder (BAL to ANG) conversions across a range of values, from 1 BAL to 10,000 BAL. It provides a quick reference for commonly checked BAL amounts using the latest ANG market rates. This is useful for estimating values from small transactions to large holdings. If you are looking for custom BAL to ANG amounts, please use the tool converter above.
ANG to BAL Conversion Table
- 1 ANG0.8347 BAL
- 2 ANG1.669 BAL
- 3 ANG2.504 BAL
- 4 ANG3.338 BAL
- 5 ANG4.173 BAL
- 6 ANG5.00840 BAL
- 7 ANG5.843 BAL
- 8 ANG6.677 BAL
- 9 ANG7.512 BAL
- 10 ANG8.347 BAL
- 50 ANG41.73 BAL
- 100 ANG83.47 BAL
- 1,000 ANG834.7 BAL
- 5,000 ANG4,173 BAL
- 10,000 ANG8,347 BAL
The table above shows real-time Netherlands Antillean Guilder to balancer (ANG to BAL) conversions across a range of amounts, from 1 ANG to 10,000 ANG. It serves as a quick reference to see how much balancer you can get at current rates based on commonly used ANG amounts. For custom values not listed, please use the converter above.
balancer (BAL) is currently trading at ƒ 1.20 ANG , reflecting a 0.91% change over the past 24 hours. The 24-hour trading volume stands at ƒ353.58K with a fully diluted market capitalisation of ƒ81.68M ANG. For a deeper look at live trends, charts, and historical data, visit our dedicated balancer Price page.
122.03M ANG
Circulation Supply
353.58K
24-Hour Trading Volume
81.68M ANG
Market Cap
0.91%
Price Change (1D)
ƒ 0.6729
24H High
ƒ 0.6555
24H Low
The BAL to ANG trend chart above displays both live prices and historical movements. You can switch between timeframes—24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, 90 days, and more—to analyse short- and long-term trends, identify market patterns, and track balancer's fluctuations against ANG. This visual tool helps support informed trading and investment decisions. For the most up-to-date market information, check the current balancer price.
BAL to ANG Conversion Summary
As of | 1 BAL = 1.20 ANG | 1 ANG = 0.8347 BAL
Today, the exchange rate for 1 BAL to ANG is 1.20 ANG.
Buying 5 BAL will cost 5.99 ANG and 10 BAL is valued at 11.98 ANG.
1 ANG can be traded for 0.8347 BAL.
50 ANG can be converted to 41.73 BAL, excluding any platform or gas fees.
The conversion rate of 1 BAL to ANG has changed by +1.51% in the last 7 days.
In the last 24 hours, the rate has fluctuated by 0.91%, reaching a high of 1.204070462724165 ANG and a low of 1.1729353370719127 ANG.
One month ago, the value of 1 BAL was 1.479634218496971 ANG, which represents a -19.04% change in its current value.
In the last 90 days, BAL has changed by -1.0040183335332573 ANG, resulting in a -45.61% change in its value.
All About balancer (BAL)
Now that you have calculated the price of balancer (BAL), you can learn more about balancer directly at MEXC. Learn about BAL past, present, and future. Explore its highest ATH, how to buy balancer, trading pairs, and more.
BAL to ANG Conversion Volatility and Price Trends
In the past 24 hours, balancer (BAL) has fluctuated between 1.1729353370719127 ANG and 1.204070462724165 ANG, reflecting short-term market volatility. Over the last 7 days, the price ranged from a low of 1.108696773226174 ANG to a high of 1.4327525925148443 ANG. You can view detailed BAL to ANG price movements and volatility data for the past 24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, and 90 days in the table below.
|Last 24 hours
|Last 7 days
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|ƒ 1.19
|ƒ 1.43
|ƒ 1.55
|ƒ 2.36
|Low
|ƒ 1.16
|ƒ 1.09
|ƒ 1.09
|ƒ 1.07
|Average
|ƒ 1.18
|ƒ 1.18
|ƒ 1.27
|ƒ 1.71
|Volatility
|+2.63%
|+27.51%
|+30.98%
|+58.49%
|Change
|+1.21%
|+1.67%
|-19.03%
|-45.60%
balancer Price Forecast in ANG for 2026 and 2030
balancer’s price outlook is shaped by market demand, adoption trends, institutional involvement, and broader economic factors. Using a projected 5% annual growth rate, here are some potential BAL to ANG forecasts for the coming years:
BAL Price Prediction for 2026
By 2026, balancer could reach approximately ƒ1.26 ANG, assuming consistent annual growth from the current price level.
BAL Price Prediction for 2030
By 2030, BAL may rise to around ƒ1.53 ANG, following the same long-term growth model.
These estimates are hypothetical and intended as directional forecasts, not financial advice. For more insights, including short-term forecasts and long-term predictions up to 2040, visit our balancer Price Prediction page for detailed market outlooks and future scenarios.
BAL Trading Pairs Available on MEXC
BAL/USDT
|Trade
The table above shows a list of BAL Spot trading pairs, covering markets where balancer is directly exchanged with major cryptocurrencies such as USDT, USDC, and more. Spot trading allows users to buy or sell BAL at current market prices without using leverage.
Futures
Explore BAL Futures trading pairs from the most popular Perpetual Futures contracts that allow long and short positions. MEXC is a leading platform in crypto derivatives, offering up to 500x leverage, deep liquidity and a wide selection of balancer futures markets for strategic trading.
Learn How to Buy balancer
Looking to add balancer to your portfolio? Whether you are just getting started or looking to expand your holdings, MEXC makes it easy to buy crypto through credit card, bank transfer, peer-to-peer (P2P) markets, Spot trading, and various options.
Explore the full guide: How to Buy balancer › or Get started now ›
BAL and ANG in USD Terms: Overview and Insights
balancer (BAL) vs USD: Market Comparison
balancer Price Overview
- Current Price (USD): $0.6695
- 7-Day Change: +1.51%
- 30-Day Trend: -19.04%
Why Do Crypto Prices Fluctuate?
- Market Sentiment: News, social media trends, or whale activity can trigger sharp moves.
- Adoption & Utility: Updates to the network, usage growth, or partnerships can influence long-term value.
- Macroeconomics: Inflation, interest rates, and the strength of the US dollar can affect crypto demand.
- Regulatory Changes: Announcements from governments or financial authorities often move the market.
Why This Matters
- A rising price means your crypto is gaining value, which is good for sellers.
- A falling price may offer a buying opportunity. However, it also carries risk.
USD: The Global Benchmark for Crypto Prices
Most cryptocurrencies, including BAL, are priced in US dollars (USD) across global crypto exchanges, regardless of your local currency.
So whether you are converting to ANG, the USD price of BAL remains the primary market benchmark.
[BAL Price] [BAL to USD]
Netherlands Antillean Guilder (ANG) vs USD: Market Snapshot
Exchange Rate Overview
- Current Rate (ANG/USD): 0.558642052897816
- 7-Day Change: -0.00%
- 30-Day Trend: -0.00%
Why Do Exchange Rates Fluctuate?
- Interest Rates: Central banks raising or lowering rates influence investor behaviour.
- Inflation: Lower inflation helps a currency hold its value.
- Economic Indicators: Data like GDP growth, employment, and trade balance impact confidence.
- Market Sentiment: News, policy changes, or political shifts can trigger rapid changes.
Why This Matters
- A stronger ANG means you will pay less to get the same amount of BAL.
- A weaker ANG means you will pay more, even if the crypto's USD price did not change.
Want to Take Advantage of the Current Rate?
Buy BAL securely with ANG on our Buy Crypto channels.
What Influences the BAL to ANG Exchange Rate?
The exchange rate between balancer (BAL) and Netherlands Antillean Guilder (ANG) is influenced by a range of global and local factors. If you are interested to trade or invest in BAL, understanding what drives this conversion can help you make more informed decisions.
1. Market Sentiment and News
Crypto markets are highly reactive to sentiment. Positive developments, such as major partnerships, increased adoption, or favourable media coverage-can drive up demand and increase the BAL to ANG rate. On the flip side, negative press, security issues, or regulatory actions may result in price drops.
2. Government Regulation and Legal Clarity
The regulatory environment in both the cryptocurrency's key markets and ANG-issuing countries plays a major role. Supportive policies can increase confidence and adoption, pushing rates higher. On the other hand, restrictive or unclear regulations often introduce market uncertainty.
3. ANG Currency Strength and Local Economic Indicators
Traditional economic factors like interest rates, inflation, and GDP performance directly influence ANG's strength. When ANG weakens due to inflation or policy changes, investors may seek alternatives like BAL, increasing demand and raising the exchange rate.
4. Blockchain and Technology Developments
For cryptocurrencies like balancer, improvements in technology such as network upgrades, scalability solutions, or ecosystem expansion-often lead to increased adoption and price growth. These changes can enhance investor confidence and influence exchange rates positively.
5. Global Financial Events and Market Trends
Macroeconomic trends such as global inflation fears, geopolitical tensions, or changes in interest rates by central banks can prompt a shift toward digital assets as a store of value. In uncertain times, demand for BAL may rise, impacting its conversion to ANG.
Convert BAL to ANG Instantly
Use our real-time BAL to ANG converter to track the latest rates. Whether you are planning a trade or watching market trends, our tool offers up-to-the-minute pricing and historical charts to help you stay informed.
How to Convert BAL to ANG?
Enter the Amount of BAL
Start by entering how much BAL you want to convert into ANG using our real-time converter. The system instantly calculates the value based on the latest market rate. You can also choose a different cryptocurrency or fiat currency if needed.
Check the Live BAL to ANG Rate
See the most accurate and up-to-date BAL to ANG exchange rate. To make smarter decisions, browse the rest of the page to learn what affects the conversion rate and explore more insights about BAL and ANG.
Convert or Get Started on MEXC
Ready to add BAL to your portfolio? Learn how to buy BAL with our step-by-step beginner guide, or sign up on MEXC to start trading instantly. MEXC offers one of the largest selections of cryptocurrencies with competitive rates and low fees.
Frequently Asked Questions
How is the BAL to ANG exchange rate calculated?
The BAL to ANG exchange rate calculation is based on the current value of BAL (often in USD or USDT), converted to ANG using institutional-grade FX rates. The rate reflects real-time market pricing pulled from deep global liquidity sources.
Why does the BAL to ANG rate change so frequently?
BAL to ANG rate changes so frequently because both balancer and Netherlands Antillean Guilder are constantly influenced by global news, supply/demand, and market activity. Thus, their prices can shift every few seconds, especially during periods of high volatility.
What's the difference between the displayed rate and what I actually receive when converting?
The displayed BAL to ANG rate is real-time and reflects market conditions. However, actual conversion rates may vary slightly due to slippage, network delays, or platform spreads at the moment of execution.
Can the BAL to ANG rate vary between exchanges?
Yes. Pricing differences can occur due to variations in trading volume, liquidity, regional demand, and fee structures across platforms.
Why might the BAL to ANG rate be higher or lower today compared to yesterday?
Rates can change due to a range of factors. It includes macroeconomic news, investor sentiment, central bank announcements, inflation reports, or crypto-specific developments like protocol upgrades or ETF approvals.
Is now a good time to convert BAL to ANG or should I wait?
There is no guaranteed “right” time. Check price trends, look at historical data, and consider both global economic factors and market sentiment to inform your decision.
What tools can help me time my BAL to ANG conversion better?
Live charts, moving averages, volume trends, RSI, and market news all provide useful signals. Some users also set price alerts to act at key thresholds.
How can I understand the trend of BAL against ANG over time?
You can understand the BAL against ANG price trend by using the interactive chart on this page to compare historical pricing, spot trends, and identify past volatility zones.
How do news and regulations affect the BAL to ANG rate?
Yes. Local regulation, inflation data, interest rate changes, or geopolitical events can strengthen or weaken ANG, impacting the conversion rate even if BAL stays flat.
What crypto-specific events can influence the BAL to ANG exchange rate?
balancer halvings, Ethereum upgrades, whale movements, ETF approvals, and exchange listings often drive price spikes or drops, which directly affect the BAL to ANG rate.
Can I compare the BAL to ANG rate with other currencies?
Yes. Our converter allows you to switch easily between other fiat currencies or cryptocurrencies to find the most favourable conversion rates.
How do I know if the BAL to ANG rate is fair?
Simply check the rate against major market indexes or on multiple exchanges. Our converter pulls from real-time, aggregated data to ensure competitive pricing.
What is the best way to monitor the BAL to ANG rate over the day?
Bookmark this page or the balancer price page, and use the live price chart to track intra-day movements and spot potential entry points.
Is the BAL to ANG conversion rate affected by weekends or holidays?
Yes, crypto trades 24/7, but ANG markets and liquidity can slow on weekends or holidays. This could potentially widen spreads or reduce price stability.
Can I set a target BAL to ANG price and convert when it hits?
While the converter doesn't execute trades, you can set alerts or use limit orders on MEXC's trading platform to automate execution based on price targets.
Where can I learn more about what influences balancer and the Netherlands Antillean Guilder?
You may browse through the page above for in-depth content on macro factors, market drivers, and historical performance insights for both balancer and the British Pound.
What is the difference between converting BAL to ANG and trading it?
Converting is a 1:1 value check. It means that you are converting your ANG into BAL of equal value. Meanwhile, trading involves buying/selling on the open market, often with more control (and risk) through tools like limit orders and leverage.
Is BAL to ANG a common reference for crypto investors?
Most investors monitor BAL prices in USD or stablecoins like USDT, which serve as global benchmarks. Still, BAL to ANG can be valuable for users looking to assess real-world value, hedge against local currency fluctuations, or plan region-specific cash-outs.
What happens to the BAL to ANG rate during major economic events?
During inflation reports, rate hikes, or crises, fiat volatility increases, it may either weaken or strengthen ANG against crypto, depending on global investor response.
How does MEXC ensure accurate and competitive BAL to ANG rates?
MEXC aggregates rates from deep global liquidity pools, applies low spreads, and updates pricing in real time to reflect live market conditions, ensuring fairness and transparency.
balancer News and Market Updates
Balancer Recovers $45.7M in Exploit, Yet BAL Token Trades 24% Below Pre-Attack Levels
The post Balancer Recovers $45.7M in Exploit, Yet BAL Token Trades 24% Below Pre-Attack Levels appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Balancer recovered $45.7 million from a $121.1 million exploit on November 3 through coordinated whitehat efforts and DAO interventions, achieving a 38% mitigation rate and demonstrating effective DeFi crisis response. Exploit Details: Attackers drained funds from vulnerable V6 Composable Stable Pools across multiple chains. Recovery Operations: Whitehats front-ran attackers to secure assets, with StakeWise DAO […] Source: https://en.coinotag.com/balancer-recovers-45-7m-in-exploit-yet-bal-token-trades-24-below-pre-attack-levels2025/11/19
Critical Update: Bithumb to Delist BAL Token in Major Exchange Shakeup
BitcoinWorld Critical Update: Bithumb to Delist BAL Token in Major Exchange Shakeup South Korean cryptocurrency investors received a significant announcement this week. Major exchange Bithumb revealed it will delist BAL, the native token of the Balancer protocol, starting January 5, 2026. This decision follows a comprehensive review and marks another instance of exchanges tightening their listing standards. For BAL holders on the platform, understanding the timeline and […] This post Critical Update: Bithumb to Delist BAL Token in Major Exchange Shakeup first appeared on BitcoinWorld.2025/12/04
Bithumb To Delist BAL Token In Major Exchange Shakeup
The post Bithumb To Delist BAL Token In Major Exchange Shakeup appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Critical Update: Bithumb To Delist BAL Token In Major Exchange Shakeup Skip to content Home Crypto News Critical Update: Bithumb to Delist BAL Token in Major Exchange Shakeup Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/bithumb-delist-bal-token-2026/2025/12/04
Ethereum Founder Vitalik Buterin Proposes On-Chain Gas Futures Market to Hedge Future Gas Fees
The post Ethereum Founder Vitalik Buterin Proposes On-Chain Gas Futures Market to Hedge Future Gas Fees appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In a recent discourse, Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin outlined the potential of a trustless on-chain gas futures market, positioning it as a mechanism akin to a BASEFEE forecast tool for the network’s fee trajectory. Although current gas costs remain subdued, industry participants weigh scenarios where congestion and demand could push fees higher. A liquid on-chain gas futures market could illuminate market expectations and enable hedging by prepaying a defined amount of gas within a set window, supporting more predictable budgeting for users and developers. The concept would demand robust governance and risk controls before any rollout, and its feasibility hinges on how developments such as gas-limit dynamics, protocol optimizations like BAL, ePBS, and scaling upgrades such as ZK-EVM might influence fee behavior. The discussion remains speculative and aims to inform best practices in fee risk management. Source: https://en.coinotag.com/breakingnews/ethereum-founder-vitalik-buterin-proposes-on-chain-gas-futures-market-to-hedge-future-gas-fees2025/12/06
Explore More About balancer
balancer Price
Learn more about balancer (BAL) and track real-time price with live charts, trends, historical data, and more.
balancer Price Prediction
Explore BAL forecasts, technical insights, and market sentiment to better understand where balancer may be headed.
How to Buy balancer
Want to buy balancer? Discover multiple purchase methods and follow our step-by-step guide to get started on MEXC.
BAL/USDT (Spot Trading)
Trade BAL/USDT with real-time execution, deep liquidity, and low fees on MEXC's Spot trading platform.
BAL USDT (Futures Trading)
Go long or short on BAL with leverage. Explore BAL USDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalise on market swings.
Discover More balancer to Fiat Conversions
Other Cryptocurrencies to ANG Conversions
Why Buy balancer with MEXC?
MEXC is known for its reliability, deep liquidity, and diverse token selections, making us one of the best crypto platforms to buy balancer.
Join millions of users and buy balancer with MEXC today.
Disclaimer
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.