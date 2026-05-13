BaoBao (BAOBAO) Tokenomics
BaoBao (BAOBAO) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for BaoBao (BAOBAO), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
BaoBao (BAOBAO) Information
Here is the story of how $BaoBao
The little brother and best friend of $BONK was born on @bonk_fun
The original dev of $BaoBao abandoned the project and rugged it very early on
The coin had no recognition until @bonk_inu posted on Instagram about
“BaoBao” the little brother and best friend of BONK
The @bonk_fun trenches then reacted to this post and PvPd on a couple baobao coins
I’m the one that the market chose in the end!
Some of BaoBao good frens decided to pay dex for the community and @and_feroiz my beautiful friend and artist stepped in to showcase me in the most beautiful ways!
Then the story of $BaoBao was born!
No bundles, no insiders, no cabals or groupchats that scooped supply early
Just pure community and a legendary artist who stepped up for BaoBao!
BaoBao (BAOBAO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of BaoBao (BAOBAO) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of BAOBAO tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many BAOBAO tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand BAOBAO's tokenomics, explore BAOBAO token's live price!
BAOBAO Price Prediction
Want to know where BAOBAO might be heading? Our BAOBAO price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
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Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.
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