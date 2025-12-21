The post With Kyle Schwarber Off The Board, The Red Sox Pivot To Other Players appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Boston Red Sox chief baseball officer needs to pivot now that Kyle Schwarber re-signed with the Phillies. (Photo by Maddie Malhotra/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images) Getty Images One potential slugger – and a reunion candidate – is off the board for the Boston Red Sox. Many in the Back Bay had hoped that Kyle Schwarber might bring his mighty bat back to the Fens after his half season there in 2021. As a reminder, Schwarber came to the Red Sox from Washington at the trade deadline that year in return for right-handed pitcher Aldo Ramirez. When the season ended, Boston did not re-sign the slugger, and he inked a four-year, $79 million contract with the Philadelphia Phillies. This, despite the fact that he slashed .291/.435/.522 in 41 games for a 155 OPS+. But any chance of a reunion was thwarted today when Jeff Passan of ESPN (and others) revealed that Schwarber elected another reunion, returning to the Phillies, on a five-year, $150 million deal. Schwarber had many suitors – in addition to Boston, reporting had the Reds, Mets, Orioles, and Pirates (who apparently made an offer of at least $100 million) – for his services as a designated hitter. The slugger will be 38 years old when his new deal expires in 2030. With Schwarber off the board, the list of impact bats for the Red Sox to chase is getting smaller. Kyle Tucker and Cody Bellinger are both outfielders (although Bellinger could slot in at first base), where the Red Sox have an abundance (and just traded some of that surplus). Bo Bichette remains an option, but he doesn’t exactly fit the slugger mold (his career-high home run total is 29 back in 2021; he hit 18 last year). But he is a reasonable comp to Alex Bregman (career high…

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.