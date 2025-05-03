What is BAT (BAT)

The Basic Attention Token is the new token for the digital advertising industry. It pays publishers for their content and users for their attention, while providing advertisers with more in return for their ads.

BAT is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your BAT investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check BAT staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about BAT on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your BAT buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

BAT Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as BAT, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of BAT? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our BAT price prediction page.

BAT Price History

Tracing BAT's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing BAT's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our BAT price history page.

How to buy BAT (BAT)

Looking for how to buy BAT? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase BAT on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

BAT to Local Currencies

1 BAT to VND ₫ 3,881.4625 1 BAT to AUD A$ 0.228625 1 BAT to GBP ￡ 0.110625 1 BAT to EUR € 0.1298 1 BAT to USD $ 0.1475 1 BAT to MYR RM 0.629825 1 BAT to TRY ₺ 5.689075 1 BAT to JPY ¥ 21.37275 1 BAT to RUB ₽ 12.196775 1 BAT to INR ₹ 12.482925 1 BAT to IDR Rp 2,418.0324 1 BAT to KRW ₩ 206.5826 1 BAT to PHP ₱ 8.20985 1 BAT to EGP ￡E. 7.4871 1 BAT to BRL R$ 0.833375 1 BAT to CAD C$ 0.20355 1 BAT to BDT ৳ 17.98025 1 BAT to NGN ₦ 236.3776 1 BAT to UAH ₴ 6.136 1 BAT to VES Bs 12.685 1 BAT to PKR Rs 41.5832 1 BAT to KZT ₸ 75.91235 1 BAT to THB ฿ 4.88225 1 BAT to TWD NT$ 4.529725 1 BAT to AED د.إ 0.541325 1 BAT to CHF Fr 0.12095 1 BAT to HKD HK$ 1.143125 1 BAT to MAD .د.م 1.36585 1 BAT to MXN $ 2.88805

BAT Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of BAT, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About BAT What is the price of BAT (BAT) today? The live price of BAT (BAT) is 0.1475 USD . What is the market cap of BAT (BAT)? The current market cap of BAT is $ 220.61M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of BAT by its real-time market price of 0.1475 USD . What is the circulating supply of BAT (BAT)? The current circulating supply of BAT (BAT) is 1.50B USD . What was the highest price of BAT (BAT)? As of 2025-05-04 , the highest price of BAT (BAT) is 1.9224 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of BAT (BAT)? The 24-hour trading volume of BAT (BAT) is $ 499.99K USD . You can discover more tradeable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

Hot News

Wyckoff Pattern: A Simplified Guide For Beginners A common technical analysis tool traders use to forecast the market direction is the Wyckoff Method. This trading technique, which Richard D. Wyckoff developed in the 1930s.

From Exchange to Ecosystem Builder: MEXC Celebrates 7th Anniversary at TOKEN2049 Dubai with $300M Ecosystem Development Fund Launch MEXC as an exclusive Title Sponsor at Token2049 Dubai, celebrated its 7th anniversary and announced a $300M ecosystem development fund!