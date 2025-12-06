The post Worsening US Housing Affordability Pushes Gen Z Toward Cryptocurrency Speculation, FT Reports appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. According to FT reporting summarized by COINOTAG News, worsening housing affordability in the United States is reshaping Gen Z‘s financial calculus and consumption patterns. The piece notes a growing alignment toward high‑volatility assets, with cryptocurrency increasingly seen as an alternative exposure amid stubborn price gaps between homes and incomes, fueling economic nihilism concerns. Surveys cited by the FT indicate that among Gen Z cohorts who doubt homeownership is achievable, three behaviors become more prevalent: diminished savings, softer work incentives, and a rise in speculative bets on assets such as cryptocurrency. To reverse the trend, policy proposals focus on expanding housing supply and lowering affordability hurdles—relaxing construction rules, boosting affordable housing, and refining land-use policies. The FT also urges improved financial literacy—covering budgeting, basic investing, risk assessment, and long‑term savings—to help young buyers in the future. Source: https://en.coinotag.com/breakingnews/worsening-us-housing-affordability-pushes-gen-z-toward-cryptocurrency-speculation-ft-reports

The post Pi Network Speeds KYC Using New AI Validation Tools appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. AI cuts Pi’s KYC human-review load by 50%, speeding Mainnet migration before December’s unlock. Fast Track KYC is now merged into Standard KYC, creating one system for faster verification. Over 17.5M users passed KYC, with millions more moving toward Mainnet through new liveness checks. Pi Network has introduced a series of upgrades intended to speed up identity verification and ease congestion across its migration pipeline, ahead of a scheduled token unlock in December. The team said the changes center on integrating additional artificial-intelligence tools into its Standard KYC framework, a shift that is expected to reduce delays and support a larger wave of users entering the Mainnet. According to the Core Team, the Standard KYC system is now operating with an expanded AI layer built on the same infrastructure as Fast Track KYC. The update reduces the number of applications requiring human validation by roughly 50%, addressing recurrent shortages in regions with limited validator availability. The team stated that this adjustment should reduce overall processing times and make the pathway to Mainnet eligibility more manageable for users who have completed the required checklist steps. Pi’s Standard KYC is now faster and more scalable as a result of integrating additional AI in its validation process, using the underlying technology of Pi Fast Track KYC! The AI integration cuts the queue of KYC applications waiting for human validators by 50%, easing… — Pi Network (@PiCoreTeam) December 6, 2025 Fast Track KYC, introduced in September to simplify onboarding for new or previously inactive users, enabled the earlier creation of Mainnet wallets but could not facilitate migration on its own. That mechanism has now been incorporated into Standard KYC, forming a unified framework that handles both accelerated checks and full migration-eligible verification. The timing of the update arrives before the network’s December unlock, when…

