KuCoin Pay Enters Brazil via Pix

The post KuCoin Pay Enters Brazil via Pix appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes Kucoin has integrated with Pix to enter Brazil with its crypto services. Brazilians can now spend up to 50 cryptocurrencies at merchants that accept Pix QR codes. KuCoin Pay became available for everyday purchases at over 100 SPAR supermarket locations across Switzerland in September. Top cryptocurrency exchange KuCoin has announced its entry into Brazil through an integration with Pix. Pix is an instant payment platform created and managed by the monetary authority, the Central Bank of Brazil (BCB). With this move, Brazilians can now spend up to 50 cryptocurrencies at merchants that accept Pix QR codes. KuCoin to Leverage Pix Growing Adoption On November 21, the trading platform announced that KuCoin Pay, its crypto payment arm, has officially integrated with Pix. The latest move provides millions of Brazilians with access to a full stash of cryptocurrencies. Residents of the country will be able to convert and spend over 50 crypto assets at any merchant accepting Pix QR codes. The deal will leverage Pix’s widespread adoption. This will bridge the gap between digital assets and everyday usage. Raymond Ngai, KuCoin Pay Lead noted that the development “embodies our commitment to enhance crypto accessibility for all, building on our previously announced on-chain payment solutions as a new step forward in making digital assets practical for everyday life.” The exchange is capitalizing on the nation’s burgeoning crypto adoption. About 26 million Brazilians, representing 12% of the entire population, holds or uses crypto assets. As part of its effort towards crypto regulation, Brazil’s Finance Ministry is reviewing whether to apply the Imposto sobre Operações Financeiras (IOF) tax to cross-border transfers using digital assets and stablecoins. According to the Central Bank, these operations are classified as forex transactions, but they are currently not subject to the aforementioned tax. KuCoin Celebrates Other Milestones Within…