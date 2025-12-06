‘Old Man’ Messi Still Can Produce Magic For MLS Champions Inter Miami

The post ‘Old Man’ Messi Still Can Produce Magic For MLS Champions Inter Miami appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 06: Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF celebrates winning the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Final match between Inter Miami CF and Vancouver Whitecaps FC at Chase Stadium on December 06, 2025 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. (Photo by Rich Storry/Getty Images) Getty Images FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Looking at the international soccer calendar, he is considered an “old man.” Lionel Messi is 38 years old and is doing things that very few, if any players have accomplished in the past century of soccer, for club and country. Attacking players aren’t supposed to be feared at that age. Those players in their late 30’s might come off the bench as second-half sparkplugs, ready to do some damage. Messi is, by and large, a 90-minute man (plus, of course, stoppage time), and as defenders and goalkeepers in Major League Soccer have learned the hard way over the past two-plus years. They still haven’t found a way to stop this great player. He might have lost just a little bit off his, ahem, fast ball (apologies for using an analogy from another sport), that he might not be able to perform for top European clubs. But Messi still can drive opposing players to drink and crazy with his moves, shooting and passing ability. FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 06: William Yarbrough #25 and Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF celebrate the Championship win after the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Final match between Inter Miami CF and Vancouver Whitecaps FC at Chase Stadium on December 06, 2025 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images) Getty Images Uncanny passing accuracy His penchant to find teammates with pin-point accuracy is staggering. It seems he can bend steel with his bare feet and leap over tall defenders with a single…