DAOBASE (BEE) Information DAOBase is an AI-powered DAO launcher and aggregator that enables anyone to easily create, govern, and grow decentralized communities. As the largest DAO aggregator and infrastructure layer in Web3, DAOBase has mapped over 170,000 DAOs and 6 million governance participants across 7 major blockchains. From token issuance and governance integration to real-time analytics and onchain reputation systems, DAOBase provides everything creators and communities need to build powerful, sustainable DAOs — all in one place. Official Website: https://daobase.ai Whitepaper: https://docs.daobase.ai/daobase Block Explorer: https://basescan.org/token/0x1f1bA52c445755C92caFFe7B608B87dCDAf9d825

DAOBASE (BEE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for DAOBASE (BEE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 1.29M $ 1.29M $ 1.29M Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 125.00M $ 125.00M $ 125.00M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 10.35M $ 10.35M $ 10.35M All-Time High: $ 0.1 $ 0.1 $ 0.1 All-Time Low: $ 0.008385260612617898 $ 0.008385260612617898 $ 0.008385260612617898 Current Price: $ 0.010349 $ 0.010349 $ 0.010349 Learn more about DAOBASE (BEE) price

DAOBASE (BEE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of DAOBASE (BEE) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of BEE tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many BEE tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand BEE's tokenomics, explore BEE token's live price!

