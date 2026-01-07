AIFin (AIF) Tokenomics Discover key insights into AIFin (AIF), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

AIFin (AIF) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Market Cap: --
Total Supply: $ 1,000,000,000,000,000.00T
Circulating Supply: --
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 510,000,000.00T
All-Time High: $ 4.826
All-Time Low: --
Current Price: $ 0.00000051

AIFin (AIF) Information

AIFin is a cutting-edge DeFi platform on Arbitrum, combining AI, NFT validator nodes, and cross-chain technology to create a smarter, safer, and more inclusive Web3 financial ecosystem.

Official Website: https://aifin.finance
Whitepaper: https://aifin-1.gitbook.io/aifin
Block Explorer: https://arbiscan.io/token/0x720b772256F33E401cC1fFC9A5a374a559EeDBa1

AIFin (AIF) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of AIFin (AIF) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply: The maximum number of AIF tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply: The hard cap on how many AIF tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

AIFin (AIF) Price History

Analysing the price history of AIF helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis.

